‘Unrealistic and unsustainable’ offshore wind contracts condemned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

‘Unrealistic and unsustainable’ offshore wind contracts condemned

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/02/2023, 7:38 am Updated: 09/02/2023, 5:25 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
offshore wind contracts
Contractors said they will not be able to handle the "inevitable" inflationary cycle, putting offshore wind FIDs at risk.

A trade body has hit out at “increasingly unsustainable” contracts in offshore wind, threatening targets for its rollout.

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) warned projects risk “grinding to a halt” over “progressively poor market conditions” and “unrealistic expectations” of capital costs and share of risks in contracts.

Without reversing these problems, contractors will not be able to cope with the “inevitable” inflationary cycle, meaning investment decisions in offshore will be impacted.

IMCA, which represents 700 companies including upper tier contractors like Subsea 7 and TechnipFMC, has called for government and industry action to balance the scales.

Examples include payment terms. IMCA said “projects can grind to a halt” if contractors are not paid in a timely manner so “developers need to manage cashflow responsibly”.

Similar problems exist for insurance cover, weather risk and damages for delay.

On liability, the group said contractors can be exposed to “unlimited liabilities and ultimately company failure” and has called for a limit to the maximum financial exposure to an agreed level before deals are struck.

IMCA has developed a new Renewables Contracting Principles document, which reviews these issues to galvanise action.

The group, which has been engaged on most offshore wind projects outside of China, said current conditions threaten global offshore wind targets

While the UK itself is not called out specifically, it has among the most ambitious targets globally – 50 gigawatts by 2030.

Chief executive Allen Leatt said: “Marine contracting in offshore renewables has become increasingly unsustainable, which in turn places the long-term sustainability of the offshore wind energy industry at risk. This situation can only be reversed with a fairer allocation of risks and the shared alignment of project goals between government, investors, developers, and the supply chain.

“An allocation of risk that recognises the reality of offshore construction and reflects the need to encourage the development of increasingly technologically advanced project solutions. Greater flexibility and fairness is needed by allocating the risk to the Party who created it, or is best placed to manage it, and take responsibility for it.”

Without addressing these issues, marine contractors will be unable to address “inevitable inflationary cycle ahead, which will place project investment decisions at risk”.

Mr Leatt added: Solutions are readily possible by developers and contractors working to achieve a common alignment on project cost, schedule, and quality objectives; and thereby allocate the risks and rewards fairly and responsibly. Without this sort of approach, which we have seen in several business cycles within the offshore construction industry, we will be unable to address the inevitable inflationary cycle, which will place project investment decisions at risk.

“Our member companies play a vital role in the global offshore wind energy industry and have been heavily engaged with pretty much all the major offshore wind farms outside of China. Without a significant change in contracting strategy, the ambitious targets set by governments, investors, and developers, will not be achieved.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts