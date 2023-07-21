Lack of wind hits SSE’s renewable energy output

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Lack of wind hits SSE’s renewable energy output

By Keith Findlay
21/07/2023, 6:25 am
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesPost Thumbnail

Scotland was not windy enough to meet the needs of renewables giant SSE in the three months to June.

Perth-based SSE said dry and still weather patterns “well below the long-term average” for the UK slashed first quarter renewable energy output by the equivalent of 5% a year.

While people throughout Britain basked in the sunshine of the hottest June on record, wind turbines which SSE has an interest in were struggling to deliver on expectations.

Many of the machines are in the north and north-east, or off the region’s coastlines.

SSE said the first few weeks of the second quarter of its trading year had seen a return to “more normal weather”

First quarter output of electricity from renewable sources in which SSE has an ownership stake totalled 624 gigawatt (GW)-hours,  about 29% “behind plan” for the period.

Onshore wind generation came in at 71% of planned output. Offshore turbines hit 84%.

Water-dependent hydroelectricity took an even bigger hit from an unusually long dry spell, generating only 59% of expected output.

© Supplied by OEUK
Still showing Aberdeen bay from OEUK documentary ‘The Time is Now: the UK’s changing energy industry’.

Output of electricity from SSE’s gas-fired generation operations, including Peterhead power station, was down by 2.5% on the same period last year, reflecting “more planned outages”.

In its first quarter trading update today SSE said key milestones were reached on major projects, supporting delivery of its £18 billion Net Zero Acceleration Programme (NZAP) Plus investment plans.

Finance director Gregor Alexander said: “SSE is a long-term business with a clear strategy, and we remain focused on delivering the ambitious NZAP Plus growth plan that we announced in May.

“We are making good progress on the critical national infrastructure projects that underpin our growth plans out to 2027, and we continue to develop options that could see us invest up to £40bn over the next decade.”

He added: “We are seizing the long-term opportunities presented by net-zero, while in the near term, subject to normal weather and plant availability, our outlook for the full-year remains unchanged.”

The company’s first quarter milestones include:

  • The 114th and final Vestas turbine installed for the Seagreen offshore wind farm off the Angus coast
  • Construction at the Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland is “on track”, with more than half of the Vestas turbines now installed
  • First power from Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm off the east coast of England is expected in the coming weeks
  • A joint venture was signed with National Grid to deliver the Eastern Green Link 2 project, a 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable from Peterhead to Wilsthorpe, near Bridlington in Yorkshire
  • SSE’s Shetland HVDC project is “currently on schedule” ahead of “energisation” next summer. Energy regulator Ofgem has approved the subsea transmission link to Orkney

SSE is sticking with its previous forecast of full-year earnings of more than £1.50 per share.

Aberdeen Bay wind farm operator Vattenfall puts giant project on ice

Meanwhile, one of the world’s largest wind energy developers has halted its top UK offshore project and warned of further cancellations.

Vattenfall, whose operations include Aberdeen Bay wind farm, has put its giant 1.4GW Boreas project off the coast of Norfolk on ice. It said rising costs had made the Contract for Difference awarded last year for a strike price of £45 per megawatt-hour “uneconomic”,

