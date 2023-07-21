First power expected from Dogger Bank in ‘coming weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

First power expected from Dogger Bank in ‘coming weeks’

By Ryan Duff
21/07/2023, 11:35 am
© Supplied by Equinorequinor Offshore wind
Equinor's Dogger Bank will be the world's largest wind farm.

In a trading statement to its shareholders, SSE has confirmed that first power from its Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is expected in “coming weeks”.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built off the East Coast of England in three 1.2 GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C.

This is in line with what the firm has previously said about when power generation will start at the project off the East Coast of England, with SSE previously saying first power was expected in “Summer 2023 for Dogger Bank A”.

Dogger Bank B had been previously revealed to begin producing power in 2024 with commercial operations due in 2025 and Dogger Bank C is set to begin operations in 2026.

According to SSE’s trading statement, first power will come “following connection of the first of the GE Renewables Haliade-X turbines”

© Supplied by Kenny Smith/ DC Thom
Gregor Alexander, group finance director, SSE

Once operational, Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and during installation, the world’s largest offshore jack-up installation vessel, Voltaire, was used to carry out work on the site.

The offshore wind project is a joint venture partnership between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%) and when complete will provide enough power for around 6 million homes.

In the company’s statement, SSE’s finance director, Gregor Alexander, said: “We are making good progress on the critical national infrastructure projects that underpin our growth plans out to 2027, and we continue to develop options that could see us invest up to £40bn over the next decade.

“We are seizing the long-term opportunities presented by net zero while in the near term, subject to normal weather and plant availability, our outlook for the full-year remains unchanged.”

CHC Helicopter Dogger Bank © Supplied by Steffano Massini, CH
CHC has been providing crew transfer services for Dogger Bank since April.

This month, helicopter operator CHC announced that it had been awarded a contract with Dogger Bank.

The helicopter services firm revealed that it has been providing crew change support for the first phase of the project since April.

While CHC does have a North Sea base in Aberdeen, the work is being carried out by AW139 and H175 aircraft based at its Norwich hub.

Hailed as a “landmark project” for the firm, CHC says it marks a “significant milestone” in its aim to provide supporting sustainable energy initiatives.

