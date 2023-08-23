Aberdeen loses floating wind crown as Norway opens world’s largest project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Aberdeen loses floating wind crown as Norway opens world’s largest project

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/08/2023, 1:56 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Equinorhywind tampen floating wind
Equinor said floating wind costs for Hywind Tampen are down 35% per MW compared to Hywind Scotland, which it opened in 2017.

Aberdeen’s floating wind crown has been passed to Norway today as the world’s largest project, Hywind Tampen, officially opens.

North-east Scotland plays host to the Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm, a 50 megawatt project which achieved first power off Stonehaven in 2021.

It has spent years as the world’s largest project of its kind, but no longer.

Today the mighty Hywind Tampen was officially opened by Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon on behalf of Equinor (OSLO: EQNR).

The 11-turbine project is based on the Hywind concept (the world’s first prototype opened off Peterhead, in North-east Scotland in 2017) with capacity of 88MW.

Powering oil platforms with electricity

Crucially, power from Hywind Tampen will be used to partly electrify the Gullfaks and Snorre fields in the North Sea, drastically reducing CO2 emissions.

oeuk supply chain © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
The Kincardine floating wind farm off Aberdeen. Until today, the world’s largest.

Electrification is a process whereby the main power on oil and gas platforms – usually from high-polluting gas and diesel generators – is replaced with clean electricity.

Sitting 86 miles offshore, Hywind Tampen is expected to reduce emissions from the fields by 200,000 tonnes annually.

The wind farm, which will cover about 35% of power needs on the five platforms – Snorre A and B and Gullfaks A, B and C – is managed from Equinor’s office in Bergen.

hywind tampen floating wind © Supplied by Equinor/ Ole Jorgen
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway connecting two cables to mark the official opening of the Hywind Tampen wind farm. To his left, Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store and Equinor’s VP for Renewables in Norway, Siri Espedal Kindem. Opposite, Equinor’s EVP for the Norwegian continental shelf Kjetil Hove.

Equinor, which has been producing from the fields for decades, said it marks a new milestone.

Head of its Norway renewables business, Siri Kindem, said: “We will use the experience and learning from this project to become even better. We will build bigger, reduce costs and build a new industry on the shoulders of the oil and gas industry.”

Hywind Tampen shows drop in floating wind costs

The ambition mirrors that of the energy sector in the UK which has recently awarded projects for the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds.

Both have giant gigawatt-scale floating wind projects in their pipelines – so the crown could soon pass back over the median line.

INTOG in particular (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas) is partly designed for  specific wind projects to electrify oil and gas fields, like TotalEnergies’ Culzean development.

hywind tampen floating wind © Supplied by Equinor
The Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in the North Sea.

Hywind Tampen is the first offshore wind farm in Norway; the government intends to award 30GW by 2040.

By comparison, the UK has the ambitious target of 50GW by 2030.

Compared to Hywind Scotland off Peterhead, which opened in 2017, Equinor says costs have improved.

Costs per megawatt installed are down by around 35%.

And that may have been improved further; Hywind Tampen has increased in investment costs from an initial NOK 5bn (£369.9m) in planning to NOK 7.4bn (£547.5m), over five years.

That’s down to issues including Covid, as well as delivery delays and knock-on factors.

hywind tampen floating wind © PA
Then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after taking a picture as she flew over the world’s first floating wind farm off the coast of Scotland. October 18, 2017.

Equinor said the expected CO2 tax and gas price have also played a hand.

Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for the Norwegian continental shelf in Equinor, said: “Hywind Tampen is expected to reduce CO2 emissions with 200,000 tonnes annually from key oil and gas producers in the North Sea.

“It is a bold investment in a pioneering project from the Gullfaks and Snorre partnerships and Enova.

“The project has given us and the supplier industry valuable experience that will be important when we work together to develop offshore wind further in Norway and globally, scaling up for the future.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed, this is an industrial development we can be proud of.”

Equinor, Petoro, OMV, Vår Energi, Wintershall Dea and INPEX Idemitsu are the partners on the project.

Hywind Tampen began power production in the third quarter of 2022 and is fully operational as of August 2023.

