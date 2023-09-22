Law firms circle Siemens Energy over securities concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Law firms circle Siemens Energy over securities concerns

By Andrew Dykes
22/09/2023, 11:57 am
© Supplied by SGRErenewables windfall tax
A Siemens Gamesa wind farm.

A number of US law firms are reportedly investigating the potential for class action lawsuits against Siemens Energy after the disclosure of turbine failures prompted a collapse of its stock.

In June the firm’s share price dropped by as much as 36% after it reported a “substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components” made by its Siemens Gamesa unit.

The announcement came just over six months after Siemens Energy (ENR:Xetra) took control of the former Gamesa joint venture in late 2022, following a long battle with supply chain issues and profitability.

According to reports from German daily Handelsblatt on Friday, at least six US law firms are now searching for injured investors and seeking further information on the circumstances of the collapse.

One firm – New York-based Pomerantz LLP, which specialises in securities litigation – said in July that its investigation concerns whether Siemens and certain officers or directors had engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Lawyers are apparently focusing on the circumstances of Siemens Energy’s purchase of the final third of Siemens Gamesa shares not already under its control – a deal which saw the company brought under full ownership of the group.

However, it’s understood that no lawsuits have yet been filed.

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Siemens Energy has not yet received any lawsuits.

“The fact that the share price losses were high does not constitute a legal breach of duty.”

The company remains “relaxed” about the potential for legal action, according to Handelsblatt, apparently confident that the markets were informed promptly and that only a small portion of its investors could file a claim in the US.

In August the company said the costs related to ongoing problems with turbines had roughly quadrupled its expected annual loss to around $5 billion.

In the same quarterly announcement, it estimated the repair costs to fix flaws in Gamesa’s onshore turbines could total around €1.6 billion.

Quality problems could occur in “certain rotor blades and main bearings in the 4.X and 5.X platforms,” according to the statement.

What is a class action lawsuit?

A class action is a legal proceeding in which one or a group of plaintiffs initiate a lawsuit on behalf of a larger group or “class” on the basis of a similar claim.

The class could include customers, employees, investors, or other parties who have a similar legal claim against one or more defendant. Any proceeds secured from the case are, after legal fees are deducted, usually shared amongst the group.

A long history of such cases exists in the US, though they are less prevalent in the UK and Europe.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts