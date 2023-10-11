VIDEO: BP undertakes first 4D seismic survey at Clair Ridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

VIDEO: BP undertakes first 4D seismic survey at Clair Ridge

By Andrew Dykes
11/10/2023, 11:56 am
clair south shell
The BP-operated Clair Ridge bridge-linked platforms in the West of Shetland.

BP has carried out its first 4D seismic survey of Clair Ridge, gathering data which will show how the reservoir has changed since initial readings in 2017.

It’s hoped the work will enable a greater understanding of the field, which is the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe.

A new video posted by the company this week shows the process in action.

The survey uses thousands of ocean-bottom nodes – strings of puck-like receivers placed at regular intervals on the seabed – to gather more accurate and repeatable data than towed ‘streamer’ arrays, which float on the water’s surface.

To do that however, the operation involves positioning the nodes within 8m of the original readings– something which seismic acquisition geophysicist Mahmoud says takes “real skill”.

In addition to revealing any changes in the reservoir over time, BP (LON:BP) says the technology offers a far more detailed view of the seabed, with data used to determine where to place new wells and make more efficient use of the existing Clair infrastructure.

It follows a baseline seismic survey for the asset taken in 2017. At that time, lead geophysicist for the project Mel Ball told Energy Voice that the process used some 13,500 points, using a “rolling cache” of 5,500 nodes at a time, spaced at around 100 metres by 50m.

Ms Ball said the 2017 baseline data can then be compared with future readings, allowing geologists to track fluid movements and pressure changes within the reservoir, highlighting any bottles or compartments and illustrating how the water flood is moving around the reservoir.

Work was undertaken by Fairfield, now part of TGS following its acquisition of Magseis Fairfield earlier this year.

BP has previously said it will look to re-acquire seismic data every three to four years across Clair Ridge, which is due to produce until 2050.

Production at the Clair field began in 2005, followed by the huge Clair Ridge expansion in 2018 which involved a £5bn investment.

It is the largest hydrocarbon accumulation in Western Europe, with a total of seven billion barrels in place across the overall structure.

Energy Voice revealed earlier this year that the supermajor is considering the next phase of expansion at Clair South, now known as Clair Phase Three. A final investment decision (FID) has been eyed for next year, though it’s understood that timeline is likely to move back.

