Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Ørsted’s US fiasco highlights need for new offshore wind business model

If governments are serious about achieving decarbonisation targets, there needs to be an honest conversation about how to do so in an environment of perennial macroeconomic uncertainty.
By Seb Kennedy, associate editor of E-FWD and founding editor of Energy Flux News
08/11/2023, 4:40 pm Updated: 08/11/2023, 4:58 pm
Orsted logo at its Gentofte headquarters.

The crisis engulfing Ørsted, the Danish state oil company-turned-flagbearer of the offshore wind sector, is an indictment of the firm’s senior management. The debacle marks a nadir in the flagging fortunes of the wider offshore wind industry, and raises profound questions around how to commercialise capital-intensive renewable megaprojects in an era of high interest rates and macroeconomic volatility.

A series of strategic missteps in the US culminated in Ørsted’s decision to scrap the Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects offshore New Jersey on Wednesday, triggering an eyewatering $4 billion impairment and another stock price meltdown.

Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper.

Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper has presided over a ruinous period for shareholders that has wiped $38 billion (60%) off the company’s market cap since January 2023.

Booking a $4 billion write-down on the cancellation of US projects that were yet to take a final investment decision (FID) demands an explanation because major capital expenditure typically begins after this milestone.

Ørsted sold a 25% stake in Ocean Winds 1 in 2021 to New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) before buying it back in early 2023.

Ørsted sold a 25% stake in Ocean Winds 1 in 2021 to New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) before buying it back in early 2023.

