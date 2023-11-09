WTIV fleet receives two-ship boost from China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

WTIV fleet receives two-ship boost from China

By Jeremy Cresswell
09/11/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by China CommunicationsHaifeng 1001.
Haifeng 1001.

The global offshore wind construction vessel fleet count has been boosted by the recent delivery of two jack-ups (WTIVs) built by Chinese group Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) for conglomerate China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The jack-up double-keel monohulls Haifeng 1001 and 1002 will be operated by CCCC Haifeng Wind Power for deployment in the local and international markets.

The DP2, Ice Class B WTIV sisters measure 134m in length overall by 50m in breadth by 6,6m draft.

Service speed is a little over nine knots. They have a steaming range of 3,000 miles and an operating endurance of 45 days before requiring fresh supplies and fuel.

Their main deck area is configured to carry up to two 15MW wind turbines and their associated components.

A pile-circling, full-slewing crane is fitted on the starboard side at the stern while a lower-capacity auxiliary crane is installed near the bow.

© Supplied by China Communications
Haifeng 1002.

The DP system comprises six thrusters – three x 2,500kW at the nose and three x 3,000kW at the stern.

This is deemed sufficient to handle turbine installation operations in water depths of up to 70m. An 8-point mooring system provides backup in conditions to Sea State 6.

The 130-metre-long lattice legs and associated jacking and other systems are designed to cope with various seabottom soil types including clay and sand.

The sisters differ only with regard to crane lifting capacity. Haifeng 1001’s main crane is rated at 2,500 tonnes, while Haifeng 1002 is 1,800 tonnes.

China has come to dominate the offshore wind construction vessel market and there are currently at least four other units on order/under construction …. All at CIMC Raffles.

They include:

  • A 136m vessel for CRCC Harbour & Channel Engineering Bureau (CRCC-HCEB). Designated main crane capacity is 2,000 tonnes – sufficient to handle 15-20MW turbines.
  • Two of a potentially four-ship order for Norwegian company Havfram Wind; both GustoMSC NG20000X class units feature hybrid propulsion systems and 3,250 tonne main crane capacity. They will be capable of handling turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300m as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths to 70m.
  • A super-size 175m vessel for Dutch group Van Oord. It will use methanol as the primary fuel and be capable of handling 20MW turbines. The ship is expected to enter the market in 2024 and will work under the Dutch flag.

Companies Silverstream Technologies and AkzoNobel believe that combining hull bubble lubrication systems with high-end bottom anti-fouling coating could help shipowners reduce fuel bills and improve their carbon footprint.

They’ve published a paper; its title: ‘Exploring Synergy between Energy Saving Solutions for the Maritime Industry’ in a bid to garner a market for their idea.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050, compared to 2008 levels.

But the industry is way behind target and goals are unlikely to be met without more radical interventions.

The white paper suggests that the most straightforward pathway to compliance lies in reducing fuel consumption. Hence the two companies teamed up.

London-based Silverstream has made a business out of supplying bespoke pumped air bubble systems to shipowners. Akzo Noble is a Dutch company that develops and manufactures sophisticated hull coating systems.

Akzo Nobel’s Intertrac Vision tool predicts that shipowners could typically save up to 9% on power, 5,000 tonnes of fuel, and over 15,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over five years when using an ultra-performance fouling control coating.

© Supplied by Viking Kings A/S
Replica Viking Draken (dragon) ship.

Silverstream claims fuel and emissions savings of between 5% and 11%, depending on the type of vessel. Even cruise liners like Norwegian Joy are fitted with its pumped bubbles system which itself requires energy to operate.

However, put the two together and further significant benefits apparently become possible.

There is nothing whatsoever new about the phenomenon of air lubrication of hulls.

Anyone who has raced dinghies will know about a phenomenon known as planning. It is when, with sufficient wind, the boat seems to take off, accelerating rapidly, cushioned by masses of generated air bubbles.

The idea of riding on air was possibly known about by the Vikings 1,200 years ago.

Certainly, natural streams of bubbles have been observed travelling along the planking overlaps (lands) below the waterline of modern replica Viking ships, helping to reduce hull friction and raise speed.

Finland’s icebreaker fleet has long made use of hull air bubble systems to help protect the ships from ice damage.

