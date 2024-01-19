CIP plans to take “energy island” scheme global

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

CIP plans to take “energy island” scheme global

"We see energy islands as a key tool in solving this challenge and realizing the ambitious offshore wind targets across the globe.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/01/2024, 1:09 pm
© BloombergOffshore wind turbines at the Middelgrunden wind farm off the coast of Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Photographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is launching a new company to export the concept of energy islands round the world.

The new company, Copenhagen Energy Islands (CEI), is working on a current portfolio of 10 such projects. These are in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and South-east Asia.

“Our vision is to provide concrete solutions to the global challenge of scaling up renewables. If we want to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we will need to scale up the deployment of offshore wind and other renewables to an unprecedented level,” said Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner and founder of CIP.

Poulsen said the challenge for offshore wind was now on integration into energy systems. “We see energy islands as a key tool in solving this challenge and realizing the ambitious offshore wind targets across the globe.”

CIP is the majority owner of CEI. Other investors in the new company include PensionDanmark, PFA, SEB, and Andel.

PensionDanmark deputy CEO Peter Stensgaard Mørch said there was a “great commercial potential in energy islands globally and as a strong contender for the effective rollout of liquid green hydrogen on a large scale”. The new company could act as a catalyst, making energy islands “an attractive investment opportunity for returns to our members’ pension savings”.

Offshore plans

CIP is part of the VindØ consortium. This group set out the plan for the world’s first such energy island, VindØ, in 2020. The aim is to build the project by 2030, at the latest, connecting 3 GW of offshore wind. Ultimately, it could increase this to 10 GW.

The VindØ plan includes HVDC links, a harbour and potentially green fuel capacity.

CIP has been involved in various additional energy island plans, including one announced in November. This saw the investor teaming up with Flexens and Lhyfe for a project at Åland, in the Baltic Sea.

