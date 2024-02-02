Number of women working offshore in wind is ‘drastically low’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Number of women working offshore in wind is ‘drastically low’

By Ryan Duff
02/02/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 02/02/2024, 9:39 am
© Supplied by 3t3t and Orsted launch 'Women into Wind' programme.
3t and Orsted launch 'Women into Wind' programme.

Women account for as little as 5% of the offshore workforce in the wind sector, this “drastically low” figure means the industry is missing out, says Charlie Guthrie, head of renewables at 3t.

“You need a balance of people of all kinds in any sector because they’ll bring a new perspective. Therefore, if any sector is 95% of one type of person, 5% of another, that’s never good.”

Pulling figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) 2020 Wind Energy: A Gender Perspective report, Mr Guthrie continued: “There is no reason why women can’t work in the sector”

He explained, as the gendered stereotypes or preconceived notions that women aren’t physically strong enough to work offshore do not play into the roles that the offshore wind market is looking to fill.

“It’s a case of ‘how do we change those perceptions?’,” says Charlie Guthrie, “Including the presumption from women themselves of why they don’t think they can work [in offshore wind], and so if we can have a dozen females leading by example.”

The 5% figure is slightly higher than the wider offshore energies statistic, which includes oil and gas, which shows the number of women working in the field makes up 3.4 to 3.6% of the workforce.

As wind is “much newer than oil and gas” and because of that, Mr Guthrie says, the industry is “probably a little bit ahead of the curve” in terms of diversity and inclusion.

As a result of offshore wind being a younger industry, there is an opportunity to stomp out any stereotypes about who should be working in the North Sea before they become commonplace.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/ DC Tho
Charlie Guthrie, Head of Renewables at 3t’s Aberdeen office.

Mr Guthrie explained: “I don’t think the wind industry has had a chance to build up those stereotypes”

Adding his personal opinion, he continued: “Oil and gas has that ‘oil and gas mentality’. It’s a little bit of a dirty industry, you get your hands mucky. Whereas offshore wind is very electrical, mechanical and hydraulic, they are fairly clean environments and the wind industry keeps pushing that through as well so that helps it not gain that stereotype in the first place.”

Across the whole wind sector, 21% of the workforce are women (IRENA reports), as the industry expands 3t is looking to ensure that jobs become available to all kinds of people.

He added: “There’s a pretty high percentage of females working in the wind sector, not offshore, so one in five, and so those people are driving this agenda as well and the office is made up one in five females.”

The 3t head of renewables questioned why the proportion of women in onshore jobs is much higher when there “is no reason” why it cannot be the same for offshore jobs.

Orsted and 3t team up for ‘Women into Wind’ initiative

With this lack of offshore representation in mind, wind developer Orsted and training provider 3t Training Services, previously known as AIS Survivex, have teamed up to deliver the ‘Women into Wind’ initiative.

The programme will offer twelve women the opportunity to train and work in offshore wind with guaranteed interviews in addition to potential work placements and employment opportunities.

Mr Guthrie expressed that “this will hopefully become the first of many similar programmes.”

Coleen Forde, Orsted’s national skills lead, said: “The UK has tough targets to meet to achieve the Government’s net-zero ambitions, along with our transition to a green economy, and by showcasing the exciting career opportunities within wind to women, we can help ensure the industry is robust, diverse and fully equipped to take on the challenge.”

orsted © Supplied by Orsted
An Orsted offshore wind farm in the UK.

In a conversation with Energy Voice Mr Guthrie shared the pride he has for this initiative, explaining that “this is actually going to happen, this isn’t a shop.”

He said that in “political circles” there is “always a lot of chatter” around rolling out initiatives to address industry issues, however, the actions being taken by 3t and Orsted can help alleviate the problem.

The 3t head of renewables continued: “12 females coming into wind isn’t going to nudge that 5% statistic, but if we can prove the success of this, and if all the supply chain companies keep coming forward and we can be the driving force behind that, then that becomes the case study and the testimonial.”

If the Women in Wind programme sees success, Orsted and 3t hope to roll out similar initiatives in the future to drive diversity in the wind industry.

He said: “My objective is that you don’t have a Women in Wind programme because there’s no need because naturally there’s just this flow of men and women and everybody else coming through into the sector.”

Those looking to participate in the ‘Women into Wind’ programme can apply to the scheme by completing the application form here.

