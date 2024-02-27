Orsted seeks new equilibrium, outgoing COO Brown states

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Orsted seeks new equilibrium, outgoing COO Brown states

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/02/2024, 3:11 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Orsted's Hornsea One offshore wind farm
Orsted's Hornsea One offshore wind farm

The offshore wind industry had been lulled into a false sense of security through cheap money and a deflationary services market, Orsted’s outgoing interim COO Andy Brown said today.

Speaking at the International Energy Week (IEW), Brown said the industry was taking stock from its mistakes and becoming more robust.

Brown stepped into the role of interim COO in November 2023. He will step down by the end of March, replaced by Patrick Harnett, currently head of European execution programmes. Brown is up for election to become Orsted’s deputy chair at the company’s AGM on March 5.

Playing a key part in that shift to a more solid basis, Orsted has cut back its expansion plans and taken action on its finances.

More solid

The company has “moderated its 2030 target, but it’s still an exciting place to be”, Brown said.

Orsted’s current capacity is 15.7 GW and it aims to achieve 35-38 GW by 2030. “But it was 50 GW. That was really stretching how much we would need to deliver. So, we’ve a much more considered plan.”

As part of Orsted’s plan, it will reduce debt levels relative to EBITDA, with a shift to a “more solid business plan”.

Brown made it clear that problems in the US had played a particular role in Orsted’s difficulties.

“We need to think about why we got into such a position,” particularly at Ocean Wind 1. He highlighted an over extension of commitments before reaching final investment decision (FID).

Orsted struggled with the gap between negotiating a project and executing the contracts for construction, he acknowledged.

These problems were exacerbated by regulation, particularly in the US. Rules there were “not well developed”. He noted restrictions on the timing for installations offshore and the Jones Act, which imposes restrictions on vessels operating offshore.

“The industry is extraordinarily stretched. All spare capacity is used up. So if something starts to go wrong, you could find yourself in a position where you no longer have an installation vessel.”

The oil and gas industry understands these bottlenecks, he said. “Offshore wind hadn’t yet seen that [problem]. It now sees it, with a particularly difficult US environment, that’s where the majority of our write offs were.

Regulatory shift

The company has a new focus on deliverability, he continued. “It’s a more robust company that my successor can take forward.”

It has 9 GW of capacity under construction, of which 3 GW are in the UK. It has works under way in Poland, Germany and Taiwan.

“We are very busy and we have a balance sheet under strain. This is a company that is growing extraordinarily fast.”

Regulators, Brown said, understand that the environment has changed in offshore wind. Citing higher strike prices for the UK’s future rounds, the executive said “regulators want offshore wind and they’re setting prices that would allow us to have good projects with good returns, above the cost of capital”.

States in the US are also recognising pressure from the industry. “Typically they were bidding in at $100 per MWh, now that’s $150 MWh. At those prices, projects look viable. There’s a reset in the US, in the UK and for the whole offshore wind industry.”

Just as regulators are being more accommodating with operators, so too are companies having to work better with the supply chain, he acknowledged. “We both need to win. Siemens Gamesa lost 4 billion euros last year. We have to work with them on how to have a sustainable supply chain.”

One area that Orsted has slowed on is floating wind. Brown acknowledged that the company had “deprioritised” floating wind. “It’s expensive and we’ve taken a step back. Ultimately, it’s going to be part of the solution more in the 2030s than in the 2020s.”

