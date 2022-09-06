Orion looks to power US offshore wind boom with New Jersey office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Orion looks to power US offshore wind boom with New Jersey office

Energy recruitment firm Orion Group has opened its latest US office in New Jersey, as a booming renewable energy sector looks for a range of new talent.
By Andrew Dykes
06/09/2022, 7:30 am
© Shutterstock / Miguel MMVAmerican Flag with Manhattan in background.
Energy recruitment firm Orion Group has opened its latest US office in New Jersey, as a booming renewable energy sector looks for a range of new talent.

Formed In 1987, Orion Group was established by Alan Savage to provide personnel for rig construction yards. Over more than 35 years it has expanded its international recruitment services across the energy and life science sectors.

Still headquartered in Inverness, the group has added UK locations including in Aberdeen and London, and now manages placements of over 2,500 contractors every year via a network of offices throughout Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

September 6 marks the official opening of its new office in Jersey City, New Jersey, the group’s third US location.

It follows the company’s original foothold in Houston – established during the 1990s when its services focused mainly on the oil and gas – and the 2020 opening of a Chicago office to support the city’s growing life sciences sector.

Orion said business development manager Jeanne Farias has relocated from Houston to set up the office and is now looking to expand recruitment in the area.

Commenting on the new location, managing director Paul Savage said: “We took time to evaluate the market and the move into Jersey City was identified as a key strategic priority for the company as we continue our expansion into renewable energy.”

Mr Savage described the city as “the geographic centre for clean energy on the east coast” and drew particular attention to the ambitious offshore wind projects planned off neighbouring New York state.

President Biden set a new federal target last year that would see the US reach 30GW of offshore wind by 2030. Nationally there are around 1GW of fully approved projects with offtake and connection agreements, and a further 11GW with site control and offtake.

The most recent and largest of these so far, New York Bight, was held in February and saw the auction of six areas off New Jersey totaling nearly 2,000 square km, with gigawatts of new capacity secured by bidders.

“We will look to leverage our global expertise within the specialist energy recruitment space and offer a springboard to those with transferrable skills, as the US continues its energy transition and commitment to cutting emissions,” Mr Savage said.

