Colombia launches offshore wind round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Colombia launches offshore wind round

“The process is open and will involve investors from all over the world interested in the development of wind energy. This new country project will position Colombia as a benchmark in the generation of renewable energy in the region, and will strengthen national energy security,” said Camacho.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/12/2023, 10:10 am Updated: 06/12/2023, 10:11 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Colombia has launched its first offshore wind round
Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia has launched its first offshore wind auction, in a process expected to take around 10 months.

Minister of Mines and Energy Andrés Camacho kicked off the round at COP28. The acreage on offer is in the Caribbean Sea, where the wind resource is the best.

“The process is open and will involve investors from all over the world interested in the development of wind energy. This new country project will position Colombia as a benchmark in the generation of renewable energy in the region, and will strengthen national energy security,” said Camacho.

The minister said the offering covered around 12,000 square km, in Atlántico, Bolívar and part of Sucre and Magdalena departments. The first round aims to generate 3 GW and create thousands of jobs, with foreign direct investment of more than $1 billion per project.

Companies can apply for an area of up to 270 square km. Once the permit is granted, operators will have eight years to carry out work.

He also noted that the World Bank, the Danish Energy Agency, the Netherlands and USAID were helping Colombia.

Offshore wind is attractive, Camacho said, given its high utilisation rates, it avoids land use conflict and helps develop port and industrial capacity.

Beyond oil

Colombia’s main export is crude oil, but the country has set out plans to embrace the energy transition and recently signed up as a “friend” of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA).

At the end of November, the country appointed Orlando Velandia Sepúlveda to head the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH). In a statement, the agency said hydrocarbons would have a “vital role” in the path to the energy transition.

ANH is involved in studies to assess Colombia’s potential for geothermal, hydrogen and wind.

The Colombia agency, in a presentation, said it would aim to award areas in November 2024 and finalise the process by May 2025.

Colombia was also named as a member of Ocean Energy Pathway (OEP) on December 5. This is a $250mn fund that aims to accelerate wind development over the next 10 years, in at least 10 markets. It named Colombia, in addition to India, Brazil and South Africa.

“Countries across the world are turning to offshore wind to power their growing economies. Ocean Energy Pathway will help them realise their ambitions,” said Global Wind Energy Council head Rebecca Williams. OEP has the aim of reaching 2 TW of offshore wind by 2050.

ANH has published a number of resources on Colombia’s offshore wind potential. It has also shed light on some of the potentially interested parties.

Macquarie’s Corio Generation, Bluefloat Energy, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Repsol’s renewables unit, Ecopetrol, local power company Suncol ECC and DEME Concessions have all lodged inquiries.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts