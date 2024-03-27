Orsted wind farm near Martha’s Vineyard wins Biden’s approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Orsted wind farm near Martha’s Vineyard wins Biden’s approval

By Bloomberg
27/03/2024, 6:43 am
© BloombergAn offshore wind turbine at the Scroby Sands Wind Farm, operated by E.ON SE, near Great Yarmouth, UK, on Friday, May 13, 2022. The UK will introduce new laws for energy to enable a fast build out of renewables and nuclear power stations as set out in the government?s energy security strategy last month. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
An offshore wind turbine at the Scroby Sands Wind Farm, operated by E.ON SE, near Great Yarmouth, UK, on Friday, May 13, 2022. The UK will introduce new laws for energy to enable a fast build out of renewables and nuclear power stations as set out in the government?s energy security strategy last month. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The Biden administration approved Orsted A/S’s (CPH: ORSTED) plans to build a nearly 1-gigawatt offshore wind farm near a popular Massachusetts vacation destination, setting the stage for the massive project to begin supplying power to New York in 2026.

The Sunrise Wind project — a joint venture between Orsted and Eversource Energy — is set to encompass scores of turbines installed about 16 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and approximately 27 nautical miles east of Montauk, New York.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the approval — the seventh offshore wind project to be authorized under President Joe Biden — “marks another substantial step towards fulfilling our clean energy goals” and “developing the American offshore wind industry.”

The approval is the latest positive development for an industry that had been bogged down by inflation, higher borrowing costs and supply-chain woes. In February, Sunrise Wind secured a new contract to supply power to New York that reflected its higher development costs. And last week, the US Treasury Department issued guidance expanding the opportunity for offshore wind projects to claim bonus tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, delivering on a key request from some developers.

The Sunrise project has a nameplate generating capacity of 924 megawatts, roughly equal to a conventional nuclear reactor. The operation would help New York in its push to deploy 9 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2035 and edge the US closer to Biden’s goal of 30 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

“With the federal record of decision in hand and our final investment decision having been made, we can continue to create hundreds of local union jobs and stand up a vibrant supply chain,” said David Hardy, head of Orsted’s Americas division.

