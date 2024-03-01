Equinor, Orsted claim victory in New York wind auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Equinor, Orsted claim victory in New York wind auction

By Andrew Dykes
01/03/2024, 7:59 am
© Supplied by Empire WindEquinor sees scope for lower costs in offshore wind and is upbeat about New York’s Empire Wind project
Proposed vision for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal connected to Equinor's Empire Wind project in New York.

New York state has provisionally awarded contracts to 1.7GW of new wind capacity developed Orsted and Equinor as part of its fourth auction.

Equinor’s 810MW Empire Wind 1 scheme and Sunrise Wind, a planned 924-MW project developed by Orsted and Eversource were offered conditional awards on Thursday.

Both parties will now enter negotiations over a 25-year offshore wind renewable energy certificate (OREC) agreement.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) who managed the auction said the projects would create more than 800 construction jobs and see investment of around $2 billion across the state.

The two projects will also be the largest power generation projects in New York State in over 35 years once they enter operation in 2026.

Equinor noted that a key component of its plans for Empire Wind is the development of an operations and maintenance facility at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) in Sunset Park, which is now set to become the state’s first purpose-built offshore wind staging and port facility.

Onshore construction at SBMT is scheduled to begin this spring. First power from Empire Wind 1 is expected in 2026.

“This is a promising new beginning for Empire Wind and we’re ready to get started,” said Molly Morris, president of Equinor Renewables America.

“We commend the Hochul Administration and NYSERDA for their strong commitment to offshore wind. Now it’s time to deliver a major renewable energy project that will power half a million homes and generate thousands of jobs. Empire Wind 1 will create value for New Yorkers and for investors for years to come. We have a highly experienced organization in place and will continue to engage closely with the community as we prepare to break ground at SBMT.”

Ørsted and Eversource said the price per MWh for power from their Sunrise Wind will be made public when negotiations have finalised. When a contract is signed, it will replace the existing OREC agreement, which was awarded to Sunrise Wind in 2019.

NYSERDA said the weighted average development cost of the projects over the life of the two contracts is $150.15 per MWh, on-par with the latest market prices.

Sunrise Wind is expected to be completed in 2026, subject to OREC negotiations, customary state and federal approvals, and to Ørsted’s final investment decision, which is now expected in Q2 2024.

David Hardy, executive vice president and CEO of Americas at Ørsted, says: “New York 4 is testament to Governor Hochul’s leadership on clean energy and the state’s ability to respond nimbly to the unprecedented macroeconomic developments that fundamentally changed the economics of the first wave of US offshore wind projects and threatened the state’s transition to clean energy.

“With today’s award at a bid price level reflecting the current component and financing costs, Sunrise Wind is well positioned to deliver clean energy to New York.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts