26 missing after offshore wind ship sinks off Hong Kong

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Rescuers are searching for 26 crew members after an offshore wind installation ship split in two and sank off Hong Kong.

Four people have been rescued so far, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, following the sinking of the Fujing 001 some 186 miles south of the city in the South China Sea.

The vessel, a China-registered floating crane, snapped in two on Saturday after being struck by tropical storm Chaba, which had sustained wind speeds of 68 miles per hour.