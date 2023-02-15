BP makes South Korea offshore wind play with new joint venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

BP makes South Korea offshore wind play with new joint venture

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/02/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 15/02/2023, 8:01 am
© Supplied by BPBP offshore wind Netherlands

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) has formed a joint venture with Deep Wind Offshore to develop offshore wind opportunities in South Korea.

As part of their agreement, the London-listed supermajor has acquired a 55% stake in Deep Wind Offshore’s early-stage portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6 gigawatts (GW).

South Korea is targeting almost 22% of its energy to come from renewable sources by 2030, and is expected to become a leading offshore wind region.

The joint venture opens up the South Korean offshore wind market to BP, through Deep Wind Offshore’s existing presence in the region.

BP’s history in the country dates back 40 years, including sizeable oil and LNG trading activities and its Castrol lubricants business.

Matthias Bausenwein, BP’s senior vice president of offshore wind, said: “South Korea is an exceptional market to expand our growing offshore wind footprint. We are very happy to be working with a partner as strong as Deep Wind Offshore, which has managed to build a strong local team and develop these projects in collaboration with a variety of Korean stakeholders. We look forward to developing these gigawatts further so we can integrate these electrons in the wider energy system and help the global and South Korean energy transition.

Knut Vassbotn, Deep Wind Offshore’s chief executive, said: “We are extremely excited about partnering with bp to help realize our quality portfolio of projects in South Korea. There is a great fit between our highly competent development team and the bp execution capabilities. We look forward to integrating our teams to realize the projects in a sustainable manner, in close collaboration with local stakeholders to bring both clean electricity to the country and opportunities to local supply chain and communities.”

The permitting process for Deep Wind Offshore’s four projects is already underway having installed wind measurement devices during 2021 and 2022.

BP and Deep Wind Offshore will now look to install additional wind measurement systems and secure electricity business licenses in the coming months.

In its bid to become an integrated energy company, BP has been steadily growing its offshore wind portfolio.

In the US, the group has operating onshore assets with a generating capacity totalling 1.7GW, while it also has an offshore pipeline of 5.2GW.

Alongside EnBW, BP is developing the Morgan and Mona projects in the Irish Sea and Morven in the North Sea off Scotland – together, the projects have potential gross generating capacity of around 6GW.

Deep Wind Offshore is an international developer and owner of offshore wind projects, with headquarters in Norway and offices in Sweden and Korea and projects under development in numerous other markets.

In Norway, Deep Wind Offshore is developing Utsira Nord and Sorlige Nordsjø II together with EDF Renewables. The company is backed by industrial owners Knutsen Group, Haugaland Kraft and SKL from the shipping/offshore and utility sectors.

