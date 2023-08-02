Mammoet JV to support Ørsted wind projects off Taiwan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Mammoet JV to support Ørsted wind projects off Taiwan

By Andrew Dykes
02/08/2023, 11:39 am
© Supplied by MammoetMammoet's PTC200-DS ring crane was deployed to support the Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms last year.
Ørsted has picked a local venture of heavy lift specialist Mammoet to support development of its major Greater Changhua wind projects off Taiwan.

Mammoet-Giant Taiwan – a joint venture between Mammoet and Taiwanese Giant Heavy Machinery Services – will provide support across marshalling and construction for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms.

Located approximately 35-60 km off the Changhua coast, the developer secured 920 MW of grid capacity for Greater Changhua 2b and 4 in June 2018 as part of Taiwan’s first competitive auction with no mandatory local content requirements.

Ørsted (CPH:ORSTED) took a final investment decision (FID) on the projects earlier this year, with onshore construction set to begin in 2023, and both projects eyed for completion by the end of 2025.

The JV has been entrusted with the marshalling and lifting activities for 66 suction bucket jackets.

Under the award, Mammoet-Giant will deliver a turnkey service for the project, from initial planning to execution – a strategy which it says will help ensure jackets “get into the water faster.”

This includes management of the complete quayside scope, where Mammoet will use its 5,000 tonne capacity SK 350 ring crane.

Operating from a single location, the SK350 will lift the 2,500 tonne suction bucket jackets directly from deck carriers to the quayside and after temporary storage on site, onto deck carriers for transport and installation.

This eliminates the need for vessel repositioning during offloading and loading operations, reducing turnaround times at the port driving and cost and time reductions, the firm said.

Mammoet’s PTC200-DS ring crane was also deployed to Taiwan several years ago for work on the Greater Changhua 1 and 2a Offshore Wind Farms.

The SK crane range can also be powered electrically, and the world’s largest such equipment – the SK 6000 – currently under construction.

Mammoet Taiwan managing director Chris Schraa said: “We are thrilled and honored to have been awarded the contract to help construct Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms. Mammoet-Giant remains steadfast in our mission to deliver exceptional performance and contribute to the sustainable growth of Taiwan’s renewable energy sector.

“Projects like these showcase the strength of our setup in Taiwan as well as the value of early engagement in engineering. This enables us to offer smarter and safer solutions, optimising schedules and processes through direct communication with the developer.”

Taiwan’s plan for offshore wind development includes a three-stage strategy and it targets 5.7GW of cumulative installed capacity by 2025 during the first two stages.

It aims to build 1GW of resources per year from 2026 to 2035, which will be considered the third stage of development.

