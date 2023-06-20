Shell offshore wind farm produces first green energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Shell offshore wind farm produces first green energy

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/06/2023, 7:28 am Updated: 20/06/2023, 7:59 am
© Supplied by Shell/Stuart ConwayShell offshore wind farm
First electricity has been produced by a Dutch offshore wind farm, co-developed by London-listed supermajor Shell (LON: SHEL).

CrossWind, a consortium comprised of the oil giant and Mitsubishi subsidiary Eneco, confirmed on Monday that the Hollandse Kust Noord development had delivered its first megawatt-hours (MWh) of green energy.

In the coming months production capacity will be constantly increased, the group said, so the wind park will eventually generate 3.3 TWh a year.

When complete, the Hollandse Kust Noord wind park will have a total installed capacity of 759 MW.

The wind park is being built abut 11 miles off the Dutch coast by CrossWind, and will consist of 69 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 11 MW.

Offshore construction began mid-October 2022 with the installation of the first monopile, and the wind turbine installation followed in April 2023.

Full production of green electricity is expected by the end of 2023, with energy being transported to the Dutch mainline through an offshore grid operated by TenneT.

“We are delighted to announce the production of first power from Hollandse Kust Noord,” said Tjalling de Bruin, chief executive and project director at CrossWind.

“We often talk about milestones along a project’s journey, and CrossWind has had a number to date, but to have the wind turbines generating green electricity safely and successfully in such a short timeframe, is a great achievement for everyone involved.”

Arjan Dams, project director Hollandse Kust (noord) at TenneT adds: “The complete grid connection – from our platform at sea to the high-voltage substation along the A9 motorway near Beverwijk – has been ready for the landfall of renewable energy from wind since the end of March 2023. In good cooperation with all parties involved, including CrossWind, we were able to carry out this offshore grid connection project within time, scope and budget.”

Ekansh Aggarwal, Commissioning Manager at CrossWind: “We are now looking forward to successfully reaching, together with our partners and contractors, the full commissioning of Hollandse Kust Noord in the months to come. We still have an exciting journey ahead of us. As we steadily add more power generation capacity during this year, we will also be testing many power quality control features that support the TenneT electricity grid.”

