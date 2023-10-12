UK offshore wind bids “crazy”, Ocean Winds exec says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

UK offshore wind bids “crazy”, Ocean Winds exec says

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/10/2023, 7:00 am
The UK’s offshore wind bid rounds are “far more crazy” than the zero-subsidy offerings in Germany, Grzegorz Gorski, COO of Ocean Winds said yesterday.

Speaking at a BloombergNEF event, Gorski said UK bidding rounds had seen “crazy bids”. Winners in the UK will “have to pay per year until” they reach a final investment decision (FID), he said.

“BP is paying half a billion pounds per year” on its 3 GW commitment. “It will take not less than six years, although they say it will take four. No project has been developed that fast,” Gorski said.

Oil companies, paying to enter the fast-growing wind market, had driven bidding in Round 4 of the Crown Estate sale, the executive said. Other companies that had more experience, such as Equinor, had not adopted such a high-risk approach.

Despite the high prices, Gorski was confident that the projects would go ahead.

“Auctions should not be designed to maximise the price,” he said. Rather, governments should increase the supply of opportunities. This approach would allow more sustainable business to develop.

Gorski compared the UK approach with Germany. TotalEnergies and BP agreed to pay more than 12 billion euros for 7 GW of offshore wind concessions at a sale in June.

Supply chain squeeze

Morten Dyrholm, global senior vice president of Vestas Wind Systems, said pressure to cut costs had become excessive.

Manufacturers had “made a mistake” in allowing policy makers to “scrape as much value out of the industry as possible. We have to insist on value we can deliver.”

Dyrholm also called for a pause in terms of technological change. While wind turbines are getting bigger, there has been no chance for the industry to recover its investments.

“We have to make an effective supply chain and not just impose unbearable costs. The arms race has to pause for us to have an efficient supply chain offshore,” the Vestas official said.

The Ocean Winds COO also discussed the company’s decision to pull out of offshore wind projects in the US.

“There is a contract termination problem in the US East Coast,” he said. Gorski said the industry was suffering from a lack of indexation for long-term offtake contracts.

“The best solution for consumers is to index”, he said, which would provide coverage for risks such as materials and interest rates.

Moray moves

Commenting on why the Moray West project, northeast of Scotland, was moving ahead, Gorski flagged up some areas of interest.

Only one third of the project’s capacity was backed by contracts for difference (CFD). Commercial agreements cover the other two thirds, he said, with Amazon and Google.

Another area of difference was the speed of execution. “We started construction immediately after the award, while others started contracting after the award.”

