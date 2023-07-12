TotalEnergies, BP make big waves in German offshore wind auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

TotalEnergies, BP make big waves in German offshore wind auction

By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2023, 5:00 pm Updated: 12/07/2023, 5:04 pm
© Supplied by SSE Renewablesturbine Scotland wind farm
Seagreen is due to become fully operational this summer.

TotalEnergies and BP were awarded rights for 7GW worth of offshore wind concessions in German waters, paying more than €12bn to secure the areas.

German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) confirmed on Wednesday the results from its latest offshore wind auction, in which four sites with a combined volume of 7,000 MW were up for grabs.

French energy giant TotalEnergies was awarded rights for two marine concessions – paying €3.75bn for N-12.1 and €2.07bn for O-2.2 – while BP secured areas N-11.1 and N-12.2 for €3.66bn and €3.12bn, respectively.

Proceeds from the auctions came to €12.6bn, the agency said.

“The results confirm the attractiveness of investing in offshore wind energy in Germany,” said Klaus Müller, President of the Bundesnetzagentur.

“Competition in offshore wind power has never been so high. The results are a key step towards achieving the offshore expansion target of 30 gigawatts by 2030.”

3Gw for TotalEnergies

Located around 105 miles into the North Sea concession N-12.1 covers an area of around 200 square kilometers (77 square miles), while O-2.2 in the Baltic Sea lies some 25 miles off the coast in an area of around 100 square km (39 square miles).

The areas are expected to support wind schemes of up to 2 GW and 1 GW respectively, and generate electricity equivalent to the demands of over 3,000,000 homes.

The concessions will run for a term of 25 years, extendable to 35 years.

TotalEnergies is to pay the German government €582m following the awards, which will be allocated to marine conservation and “environmentally friendly fishing.”

An annual contribution will also be paid to the electricity transmission system operators in charge of connecting the projects for 20 years from commissioning of the sites.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) said it intends to market power either by selling it directly on the electricity market, or via power purchase agreements (PPAs) with end-buyers.

‘Huge milestone’ for BP

BP charted initial payments totalling €678m, equivalent to 10% of the bid amount for its 4Gw capacity, to be paid by July 2024.

The remaining 90% will be paid over a 20-year period when the projects become operational in the next decade.

Executive vice president of gas and low-carbon energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said: “These awards are a huge milestone for BP’s decarbonisation plans in Germany and are a strong reflection of our wider strategy.

“The renewable power we aim to produce will anchor the significant demand we expect for green electrons for our German operations, from a whole host of products and services including green hydrogen and biofuels production, electric mobility growth and refinery decarbonisation.

“Expected returns of 6-8% are consistent with our renewables and power growth engine on an unlevered basis, with the potential to realise enhanced value through integration across the Germany value chain.”

FID in 2027

Total is now set to carry out the studies required for environmental permitting and technical analyses on these sites, ahead of proposed final investment decisions (FID) in 2027 and commissioning by 2030.

It comes as the German government’s looks to establish 30GW of offshore wind power in German waters by 2030.

“TotalEnergies is proud to leverage its expertise in offshore and large-scale projects to build these giant wind farms, which will make a significant contribution to the development of renewable electricity in Europe by 2030,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“Our entry into offshore wind power in Germany, Europe’s largest electricity market, is a key step in the implementation of our strategy to become an integrated profitable player in the electricity markets. After the commissioning of a floating LNG regasification unit at the Lubmin terminal in January 2023, this is a further commitment by TotalEnergies to deploy our multi-energy strategy in Germany and contribute to the country’s and Europe’s energy security.”

The German projects add to an expanding roster of offshore wind projects in the group’s portfolio, including Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, and ScotWind ventures in the UK, the Bada scheme in South Korea, and the New York Bight and North Carolina projects off the US.

It also intends to participate in future tenders in Norway and Poland.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts