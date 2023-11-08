Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas returns to profitability in Q3 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas returns to profitability in Q3 results

By Mathew Perry
08/11/2023, 11:43 am Updated: 08/11/2023, 11:44 am
The Vestas V164-10 MW turbine which SSE Renewables will install at its 1.1GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas (DKK: VWS) has announced a return to profitability as it released its 2023 third quarter results.

The Copenhagen-based firm achieved a net profit of €28 million (£24.3 million) in the quarter, an improvement on the €171 million (£148.8 million) loss incurred in the same quarter last year.

Vestas recorded EBIT before special items of €70m, compared to a €127m loss in Q3 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, revenues increased from €3.9 billion to €4.4 billion, up 11% year-on-year.

A €71m loss for the year to date marks a stark turnaround from €1.2bn losses in the same period in 2022.

The heavy losses in 2022 were caused by high inflation and supply chain constraints in what Vestas said was a “challenging year” for the company.

Vestas CEO hails ‘positive momentum’ in Q3

Vestas chief executive officer Henrik Andersen said based on the results for the first nine months, the company remains on track to become profitable in 2023.

“Vestas’ positive momentum increased in the third quarter of 2023, and we continued the gradual improvement in our execution and profitability,” he said.

“In the quarter, we had an EBIT margin of 1.6%, which was achieved through higher gross margin and increased pricing on deliveries.”

Henrik Andersen, CEO of Vestas.

Mr Andersen said the increase in revenues was driven by higher value of delivered projects, stable volumes and “continued solid service performance”.

Vestas said its quarterly intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 4.5 GW, a 138% increase from third quarter 2022.

The value of the company’s combined backlog of wind turbine orders and service agreements reached €54 billion, an increase of €6 billion compared to the year earlier period and a “record high” for the company.

Mr Andersen said the result came despite “continued market design and permitting challenges” and with approximately 50 days left in 2023, the company remained “fully focused on becoming profitable again”.

Earlier this year, Mr Andersen had predicted wind supply chain disruption “to continue throughout the second half of the year”.

The positive results for Vestas contrast with a turbulent period for rival manufacturer Siemens Energy, with suggestions the troubled turbine maker may need a taxpayer-funded bailout from the German government.

Analysts react to Vestas Q3 results

Jefferies equity research analysts said Vestas had a “solid” third quarter result with “with improved project execution, easing supply chain disruptions and pricing starting to show”.

“Services margin was slightly below but still growing strongly,” Jefferies said.

“Orders are 5% below, driven by large EU offshore orders, with very strong onshore ASP (average selling point) at €1.05m/MW showing continued discipline.”

 

 

