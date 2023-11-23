Continuum start-up moves closer to first wind turbine recycling facility in Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Continuum start-up moves closer to first wind turbine recycling facility in Denmark

Danish start-up will invest DKK 600 million towards a wind turbine recycling facility at the Port of Esbjerg.
By Mathew Perry
23/11/2023, 3:10 pm Updated: 23/11/2023, 3:15 pm
© Supplied by ContinuumStart-up Continuum will invest £70m in a wind turbine recycling facility at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark.
Danish start-up Continuum looks set to build its first wind turbine recycling facility at the Port of Esbjerg after committing DKK 600 million (£70m) to the project.

Esbjerg-based offshore logistics firm NorSea Denmark said it will build and own the facility on its land in the nearby suburb of Måde, close to a motorway and port facilities.

In addition to the Danish facility, Continuum said it is also still exploring options for a potential recycling hub in Scotland.

Wind turbine recycling

Continuum is pioneering a world-first method of recycling wind turbine blades into composite building materials.

Its fully automated factories are designed to run on 100% green energy and are zero carbon emitting environments; meaning no emissions to air, no waste fluids to ground, and no carbon fuel combustion.

Developed by co-founder and chief technical officer Reinhard Kessing, the patented technology can process wind turbine blades up to 22 metres in length and 3.6 metres wide.

The resulting composite panels can be used in a range of construction applications.

wind © Supplied by RES
Aberarder wind farm.. Strathnairn, Inverness.

Potential for Scotland facility

Continuum chief operating officer Martin Dronfield told Energy Voice in addition to Esbjerg the company is still considering a number of potential locations across Scotland and the UK.

“Continuum are delighted as a organisation to have signed a deal with NorSea to potentially move forward with a factory in Esbjerg,” Mr Dronfield said.

“As a young company having a strong partner like NorSea who are as enthusiastic as we are about solving the circularity challenge of End-of-Life Wind Blades is amazing and we cannot wait to get going.

“However for us its not a race to build the first factory, its about seeing our ambition for multiple factories coming to life and the UK remains a primary target for us.

“This is a global challenge not a local one and Scotland, and the ambition it has already shown in the wind energy sector, makes it a highly suitable location to build a blade recycling factory.”

© Supplied by Continuum
Examples of end uses for composite panels made by Continuum from recycled wind turbine blades.

The facility is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2025, and NorSea chief executive officer Jesper Høj-Hansen welcomed the investment.

“The new factory will be an important element in the green value chain, and it fits in very well with us as specialists in logistics for the energy sector,” Mr Høj-Hansen said.

“For us, it could be fantastic if we could expand our competencies to also include the decommissioning of offshore wind – for example, delivering an end-of-life offshore wind turbine blade directly from the offshore wind farm for recycling at Continuum.”

Forecast decom growth for wind sector

While the first facility looks set to be built in Denmark, the company has also discussed plans for further factories in Scotland and China and elsewhere in Europe to cater for the forecast growth of offshore wind.

Initially though, Mr Dronfield said Continuum will source blades primarily from the decommissioning of onshore wind farms, particularly in mainland Europe.

“Then from early 2030 to moving through to the middle of the next decade, increasingly we see offshore wind farms being decommissioned and increasingly we will source offshore wind blades from developers,” he told Energy Voice.

“And the reason we’re looking at ports for the location of the factory is for that very reason.

© Supplied by Continuum
Wind turbine blades in landfill.

“So that we’re able to bring large wind turbine blades directly from offshore to the factory.”

Continuum received a £500,000 grant from the UK Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) in 2022, and Mr Dronfield said the grant had been a major boost.

“When we applied for the grant, we only had a factory in Esbjerg in mind, and that grant has helped us accelerate our plans in the UK,” he said.

“It’s been incredibly successful; we simply would not be here today had it not been for that OWGP grant.

“And the very fact that we are now in a race to build the first factory potentially in the UK and potentially in Scotland, is testament to that grant.”

