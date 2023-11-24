TAQA plans end to North Sea production in 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

TAQA plans end to North Sea production in 2027

By Allister Thomas
24/11/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© OEUK/ AbermediaTaqa north sea
TAQA UK managing director Donald Taylor.

TAQA (ADX: TAQA) intends to cease production from all of its UK North Sea platforms by the end of 2027.

The UAE-headquartered operator, which entered the region in 2007, has seven existing platforms in the UK, and will transition four of  them to cessation of production (CoP) next year.

That’s ahead of hitting CoP for the final three, in the Central North Sea, by the end of 2027, followed by down-manning and full decommissioning.

UK managing director Donald Taylor said: “Over the next five years or so, we will cease production and disembark all seven of our North Sea assets.

“Next year alone, we will transition four of our platforms towards cessation of production.

“There are, however, multiple other associated activities either in planning or underway, all of which are heavily independent and constitute a plan that’s been devised, developed and been delivered by our exceptionally talented people within TAQA.”

Programme of work

Taqa north sea
Taqa’s Brae Alpha.

Mr Taylor was speaking at the OEUK decommissioning conference in St Andrews this week.

TAQA has already decommissioned its Brae Bravo platform and upper jacket via the heavy lift firm Heerema.

The firm has a contract in place with heavy lift firm Allseas to remove the North Cormorant, Cormorant Alpha, Eider and Tern post-2025.

All of those Northern North Sea assets are transitioning to CoP next year, TAQA said.

Simultaneous P&A campaigns are underway on North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha, and TAQA is currently in advance planning for 52 wells to be P&A’d in its portfolio.

Central North Sea to follow

Next to be decommissioned are the central North Sea assets of Brae Alpha, which this year celebrated 40 years of production, and East Brae, while TAQA is collaborating with the supply chain to find an optimum solution for Harding, a three-legged structure.

Mr Taylor said Heerema has landed a contract for upcoming work remove the East Brae platform.

There are some stumbling blocks; a question mark remains over the jacket “footings” of the Brae Bravo asset, as TAQA is seeking a derogation to the OSPAR convention to allow them to be left on the seabed.

Nonetheless, Mr Taylor said TAQA will not deviate from its decommissioning plans.

“Of course we need to be nimble, and we need to be ready to accommodate any change driven by external factors, but we won’t deviate from our strategy, our direction of travel.

“To do so invites inefficiency, uncertainty and potentially costly delays.

“We’re already engaging with peer operators who want to learn more about our decommissioning journey and it’s one of the first things we tell them: trust your plan and trust your people.”

Owned by the UAE Government, TAQA first entered the  North Sea in 2007 with a series of deals with firms including BP and Talisman.

The UK headquarters are based in Kingswells on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

