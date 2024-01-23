Europe’s offshore wind ambitions face huge supply chain challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Europe’s offshore wind ambitions face huge supply chain challenge

By Bloomberg
23/01/2024, 10:08 pm Updated: 23/01/2024, 10:09 pm
© Supplied by Forth Portsoffshore wind supply chain

Europe’s offshore wind supply chain faces a herculean effort to build the infrastructure needed to meet the continent’s climate goals.

Almost 500 gigawatts of generation capacity will be deployed across the European Union and neighboring countries, like the UK and Norway, making it the third-biggest energy source by 2050. But those targets will require up to 54,000 kilometers (34,000 miles) of additional transmission lines — enough to circle the planet 1.5 times.

The findings by Europe’s association of transmission system operators, ENTSO-E, highlight a challenge for the region’s supply chains. They are already under strain amid surging inflation, geopolitical issues and growing global competition, spurring a crisis in the wind sector last year.

“The demand exceeds the capacity of the supply chain,” according to ENTSO-E’s first report on offshore network development plans released on Tuesday. “As a result TSOs have noticed that the lead time for construction has almost doubled.”

The continent’s offshore wind sector needs to surge in order to meet the EU’s goal of climate neutrality by the middle of the century. In order to even meet the bloc’s goals by the end of this decade, it will need to install 25.5 gigawatts of capacity annually, nearly a 10-fold increase from the average over the previous decade, according to the report.

“In Europe, we have world class manufacturers of equipment that we need,” Damian Cortinas, chair of ENTSO-E’s board, said in a press briefing. “But there is clearly a bottleneck in the supply chain.”

ENTSO-E estimates that around €400 billion ($435 billion) will need to be invested to meet the 2050 targets. Last year, the EU took steps re-shore 40% of its manufacturing needs for key clean technologies, like wind, as part of its response to the US’ Inflation Reduction Act and massive state subsidies provided to those sectors by China.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts