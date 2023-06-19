Renewables leader recognised by King for services to UK green energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Renewables leader recognised by King for services to UK green energy

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/06/2023, 12:24 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Aker Solutionsgreen energy renewables recognised
Stephen Bull, executive vice president of renewables at Aker Solutions

A well-known name in the renewables industry has been recognised for his services to the UK’s green transition.

Stephen Bull, executive vice president for strategy, portfolio and sustainability at Aker Solutions, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

On top of his contribution to the energy transition in the UK, he has been commended for his hand in promoting UK/Norway relations.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Mr Bull was head of Equinor’s UK renewable operations, and spent a decade with the Norwegian firm.

He is also the chairman of trade body RenewableUK, having taken over from Julian Brown in 2018.

RenewableUK’s chief executive Dan McGrail said: “This award is richly deserved as Stephen is a tremendous ambassador for our sector on so many levels, bringing his extraordinary energy and expertise to bear across a wide range of innovative clean technologies.

“It’s a great privilege to work with him and I’d like to thank him warmly for the terrific support he brings to RenewableUK as Chair of our Board, working tirelessly to promote our work with an amazing wit, acute intelligence and great sensitivity.

“He is a brilliant communicator and an inspirational leader, motivating everyone he meets to go the extra mile as we work together to speed up the UK’s vital transition to clean power”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts