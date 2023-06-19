Renewables leader recognised by King for services to UK green energy

An error occurred. Please try again.

A well-known name in the renewables industry has been recognised for his services to the UK’s green transition.

Stephen Bull, executive vice president for strategy, portfolio and sustainability at Aker Solutions, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

On top of his contribution to the energy transition in the UK, he has been commended for his hand in promoting UK/Norway relations.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Mr Bull was head of Equinor’s UK renewable operations, and spent a decade with the Norwegian firm.

He is also the chairman of trade body RenewableUK, having taken over from Julian Brown in 2018.

RenewableUK’s chief executive Dan McGrail said: “This award is richly deserved as Stephen is a tremendous ambassador for our sector on so many levels, bringing his extraordinary energy and expertise to bear across a wide range of innovative clean technologies.

“It’s a great privilege to work with him and I’d like to thank him warmly for the terrific support he brings to RenewableUK as Chair of our Board, working tirelessly to promote our work with an amazing wit, acute intelligence and great sensitivity.

“He is a brilliant communicator and an inspirational leader, motivating everyone he meets to go the extra mile as we work together to speed up the UK’s vital transition to clean power”.