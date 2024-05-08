Siemens Energy surges on wind unit turnaround, job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Siemens Energy surges on wind unit turnaround, job cuts

By Bloomberg
08/05/2024, 6:46 am Updated: 08/05/2024, 9:58 am
© ShutterstockSiemens Energy
A Siemens Energy site in Berlin.

Siemens Energy AG (FWB:ENR) shares jumped 14% after the company signaled its lucrative gas and electric grid businesses were no longer burdened by ongoing losses at its struggling wind-turbine unit.

The German company now sees comparable revenue growing by as much as 12% this fiscal year, up from a potential high of 7%, it said Wednesday.

Orders for the company’s electric-grid technologies have surged since it reached a €15 billion ($16.1 billion) deal with the German government and former parent Siemens AG to shore up its finances after years of losses at the Gamesa wind unit. Siemens Energy had said it needed the guarantees for its other businesses to finance large projects.

Now, the company has a record €119 billion order backlog, Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch said on a call with reporters.

“We see a significant increase in demand for electricity generation and grid services that surpasses our outlook from November,” Bruch added.

The company also announced structural changes including job cuts and output reduction at the onshore wind business, where problems with defective turbines have been the most severe. Siemens Energy didn’t specify the number of potential job cuts at Gamesa, which employs roughly 26,000 people. The company is eventually targeting double-digit returns at the unit.

The manufacturer also plans to retrench to primarily focus on European and US markets.

“We will not defend each and every market, in particular onshore, where we do not see the midterm profit,” Bruch said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “It is about focus and selectivity.”

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Siemens Energy’s Turnaround |

Gamesa will also swap out its chief executive officer, the fourth such move since 2017. Vinod Philip, 50, who currently heads Siemens Energy’s IT, purchasing and innovation unit, will replace Jochen Eickholt, who has headed the Spanish wind power division since March 2022. Eickholt, 62, will step down in July.

Siemens Energy also reported earnings for its fiscal second quarter that met analyst expectations and said it expects pretax free cash flow of as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion), up from a negative €1 billion previously.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Siemens Energy’s raised guidance for fiscal 2024 organic-sales growth of 10-12% (from 3-7%) — driven by strength in its Grid Tech and Transformation of Industry segments — along with a solid 1H margin suggest profit expectations could increase by the mid-to-high single digits. Increased free-cash-flow guidance to €1 billion is underpinned by strength across all segments excluding the Siemens Gamesa unit (where sales are expected to increase significantly in 2H, driven by offshore turbines).

— Omid Vaziri, BI industrials analyst

There is “continued strong demand for technology to power the energy transition,” Bruch said in a statement. “The turnaround of our wind business is still our focus.”

Problems with defective wind turbines at Siemens Energy’s Gamesa unit have weighed on the company for years, overshadowing strong results in other units.

Making matters worse, the debacle has coincided with a period of soaring raw material costs and supply-chain disruptions across the industry. Rival Vestas Wind Systems A/S said last week that turbine sales slumped in the first three months of the year after price increases.

Siemens Energy has said it will take years to fix the problems, expecting it to take until 2026 to break even. In February, Bruch indicated that Siemens Energy might divest its troubled onshore wind business if it can’t meet midterm profit targets.

Recommended for you

Tags