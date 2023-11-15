Siemens Energy sees profit in 2024 after government intervention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Siemens Energy sees profit in 2024 after government intervention

Siemens Energy has seen success in 70% of businesses in the fourth quarter as its wind company continues to struggle.
By Bloomberg
15/11/2023, 6:55 am
© ShutterstockSiemens Energy
A Siemens Energy site in Berlin.

Siemens Energy AG sees a return to profit in the coming fiscal year after a government-led deal boosted its prospects for large-scale contracts to offset ongoing losses at its Gamesa wind business.

The manufacturer expects net income of as much as €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in fiscal 2024, even as it forecasts Gamesa won’t break even until 2026, it said on Wednesday.

The technical review of problems with Gamesa’s onshore platforms is nearly finished, and the unit is working on a timeline to resume sales with a corrected design.

Siemens Energy announced the revised outlook together with details of the €15 billion deal with the German government, a consortium of banks and biggest shareholder Siemens AG to shore up its finances with loan guarantees and cash.

The guarantees are key to secure financing for large-scale orders in its profitable gas-turbine and power-grid businesses.

While the manufacturer has a record order backlog of €112 billion, the problems at Gamesa led to a €4.59 billion loss for the fiscal year through September, the company said.

The net gain forecast for next year will be driven by disposals, bringing in as much as €3 billion, the company said.

Siemens Energy’s share price has slumped more than 40% this year as problems with the faulty wind turbines mounted.

Major components of its onshore wind turbine 5.X can twist over time, making the devices prone to breaking down.

Findings from the technical review, while not yet complete, so far support the company’s previous repair-cost estimate of at least €1.6 billion.

For the fiscal fourth quarter through September, Siemens Energy posted a 2.5% decrease in revenue to €8.5 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of a €8.68 billion result. Orders fell by 10.6% compared to last year’s quarter.

