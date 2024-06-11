Siemens Energy eyes biggest wind turbine to rival China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Siemens Energy eyes biggest wind turbine to rival China

By Bloomberg
11/06/2024, 6:48 am
© BloombergA worker passes wind turbine blades at the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA plant at the Port of Le Havre in Le Havre, France, on Monday, April 11, 2022. French government coffers are getting a boost from renewable energy as record power prices reduce state subsidies and even trigger reimbursements from the industry, the country?s wind trade group said. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Siemens Energy AG (DE:ENR) has told customers it plans to produce its biggest wind turbine, potentially toward the end of the decade, as the company seeks to maintain its lead in one of the fastest-growing energy sectors.

The firm aims to roll out an offshore generator that can produce around 21 megawatts of power, overpowering the biggest machines offered by Chinese competitors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information is private.

The planned unit would be about 40% more powerful than the company’s current largest turbine, which has blades 115 meters (377 feet) long. The move could reignite a race among western companies to unleash larger machines, which was put on hold as the industry faced steep losses in recent years.

Siemens Energy’s wind unit has been in turmoil due to supply-chain bottle necks, soaring costs and quality problems. Much of the pain has been from the onshore business, while it maintained its role as the biggest supplier of turbines for wind farms at sea outside China.

Last year, the European Union granted €30 million to Siemens Gamesa to test what it said would be the “world’s most powerful wind turbine prototype” at a facility in Osterild, Denmark. But the award didn’t include any details of the size of the machine or when it would potentially come to market.

“We will only decide whether we will ultimately install a new product in a commercial project after careful testing,” a Siemens Energy spokesperson said in a statement.

Challenges Ahead

The company also faces increasing competition from its major rival, Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S, which has increased focus on the offshore market after deciding to buy out its joint venture partner in 2020. Vestas Chief Executive Officer Henrik Andersen has argued that turbines, which are now as large as skyscrapers, are big enough.

While companies previously rushed to release new models as quickly as possible, Siemens Energy and its competitors slowed down to try and deliver more profits from current versions. A massive new turbine would signal that Siemens Energy sees a shift in the marketplace.

In the past, increasing turbine size has helped bring down the cost of energy produced by a wind park. But recent issues with quality and reliability in the industry could test customers’ appetite. A recent offshore wind auction in New York failed because GE Vernova Inc. said it wouldn’t be able to deliver a new, bigger turbine that successful bidders had planned to buy.

