SSE Renewables launches new wind sustainability partnership

SSE Renewables has formed a new partnership designed to foster a circular and sustainable wind sector in the UK.

The green energy giant has struck a memorandum of understanding with Strathclyde University and supply chain company Renewable Parts, with the trio pledging to explore a range of areas.

Announced to coincide with Global Wind Day, the partners will look at securing a world-leading UK-wind circular economy sector deal.

In doing so it’s hoped the initiative will help SSE Renewables’ ambition to increase the circularity of its 2 gigawatts (GW) of operational onshore wind assets.

The company is also looking to form a strategy to reduce waste from its wind farms once they reach end of life.

Ultimately, the partnership is aimed at establishing Scotland as the advanced research and development centre for wind turbine component remanufacture within the UK.

As well as reducing the carbon emissions of renewable energy assets, it could also support supply chain resilience and generate new, skilled jobs for the UK.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: “This MoU sends an important message that SSE Renewables is serious about making sure renewable energy is truly sustainable. For SSE Renewables, sustainability is right at the core of our business strategy.

“We’ve recently appointed a new Head of Sustainability to our executive team, and we’re taking action to power sustainable change across our development and operational activities while championing a fair and just transition to net zero.

“Delivering on the ambition of this new partnership with the University of Strathclyde and Renewable Parts to develop sustainable supply chains and a circular economy in the UK wind sector is an significant step forward on our journey to net zero. This partnership will also help create highly-skilled, high-quality jobs and value for people across Scotland and the UK too.”

Sir Jim McDonald, vice-chancellor and principal of Strathclyde University, said: “This joint agreement builds on our successful long standing collaborations with both SSE Renewables and RPL and links our technical expertise to the low carbon energy sector.

“Strathclyde’s role as the leading Research and Skills partner will underpin the growth and development of the sector, de-risking innovation and positioning the University and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland as leading institutions for sustainability in designing, manufacturing and operating wind turbines, as well as in education and skills development across the sector.”

James Barry, chief executive of Renewable Parts, said: “This agreement marks a highly signficant step in cooperation between our organisations, accelarating the deployment of circular economy solutions into operational service.

“Decarbonsation of the supply chain through the application of parts remanufacture presents one of the greatest oppportunities to increase sustainability and reduce environmental impact. This coinvestment in new technology will not only enhance operational performance, but will create many new, high skilled jobs in the renewables sector within the UK economy.”