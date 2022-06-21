Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘He literally banged the table in frustration’ – Johnson riled by slow offshore wind timelines

Boris Johnson is demanding the offshore wind industry slashes the time it takes to build a wind farm in the UK.
By Hamish Penman
21/06/2022, 2:54 pm Updated: 21/06/2022, 4:08 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Johnson offshore wind
Prime Minister Boris Johnson onboard the Esvagt Alba during a visit to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East, off the Aberdeenshire coast.

And it appears to be a point of particular irritation for the Prime Minister, having caused him to the bang the table “in frustration” during a recent meeting.

Sarah Redwood, director of renewable energy deployment at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial (BEIS) says Mr Johnson has been forthright in his want for the sector to bring down its timelines.

During a session at the Global Offshore Wind conference in Manchester, she said: “In order to be able to achieve that (offshore wind targets), we’re all going to need to work together.

“Government can’t do it on our own, industry can’t do it on its own, and we can’t do it project by project. We’re going to have to collaborate.

“A critical thing is speeding up the amount of time it takes to build a wind farm. I’ve sat across the table from the Prime Minister twice now, and he’s literally banged the table in frustration at how long it takes.

“He wants us to do everything we can to make it much faster.”

© Supplied by RenewableUK
From L-R: Danielle Lane, Chair, OWIC; Duncan Clark, SVP Head of Region UK, Orsted; Sarah Redwood, Director Renewable Energy Deployment, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial; Matei Negrescu, Head of Area Development for Renewables, North Sea, Equinor; Matthew Wright, Head of Strategy and Regulation, National Grid ESO; Will Apps, Head of Development, The Crown Estate, speaking at the Global Offshore Wind conference on Tuesday.

Cutting the average time it takes to build an offshore wind farm was a point that cropped up numerous times during the conference.

International events mean there is a sharp focus on the UK becoming energy self-sufficient as soon as possible, with offshore wind a key facet in achieving that.

Meanwhile there is the ongoing need to decarbonise global energy systems to help stem the impacts of climate change.

There is currently a multi-year gap between developers being awarded acreage and turbines generating green energy.

For its part, this is something the industry is acutely aware of, and is working hard to address.

And the pressure is on, with UK Government recently challenging the offshore wind to go further as part of its energy security strategy.

Ms Redwood said: “The world really changed at the start of the year with the invasion of Ukraine and there is a focus around how we tackle the energy situation and end imports of oil and gas.

“That led to the publication of the energy security strategy in April, which included an increased ambition for offshore wind of 50 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, including 5GW of floating offshore wind.

“That is a huge challenge, but it’s also very inspirational.”

