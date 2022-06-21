Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

The Treasury has published the draft windfall tax law – and wants your thoughts

The Treasury has opened the door for feedback on the North Sea windfall tax as draft legislation has today been published.
By Allister Thomas
21/06/2022, 3:15 pm Updated: 21/06/2022, 3:27 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutwindfall tax
Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The Treasury has opened the door for feedback on the North Sea windfall tax as draft legislation has today been published.

A consultation seeking technical responses to the levy has been opened until June 28 ahead of the full Bill being published in earnest.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the Energy Profits Levy last month, with immediate effect, in response to the escalating cost of living crisis.

The measure increases the tax rate on oil firms’ profits by 25% – to a total of 65% – which Mr Sunak said would raise £5bn in its first 12 months.

He also increased investment incentives to 91 pence for every pound spend, meaning companies should be taxed less the more they invest.

However the industry has criticised lack of clarity on the incentives, particularly as they do not appear to apply to renewable energy, which make up the brunt of planned spending for energy majors.

Meanwhile, this week Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook wrote to the Chancellor urging him to revise the “seriously flawed” proposals which she said will disproportionately hit independent players.

Seeking a meeting

Analysts have been in agreement that the uncertainty caused by the windfall tax will ultimately see certain projects shelved and investment earmarked for the UK diverted elsewhere.

Industry trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said it will use the consultation to argue the case for a “stable tax regime” and is seeking a meeting with the Treasury.

The group said industry is already expected to deliver £7.8bn in production taxes this year and the extra levy will hurt energy supplies and the transition to clean fuels.

External relations director Jenny Stanning said: “We continue our dialogue with No 10, HMT and BEIS to ensure the sector is heard throughout the process of designing the legislation.

“We continue to call for a meeting with the Treasury to set out the positive contribution of this sector.

“The problem is that new taxes dent investor and industry confidence.  That is why the industry always considers a stable and predictable fiscal regime to be key to its investment criteria. Ensuring reliable supplies of home produced energy is essential to ensure we don’t further add to the cost of living crisis.”

Climate security = energy security

It comes as Alok Sharma, the president of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, addressed the Global Offshore Wind Conference in Manchester today.

He told delegates that climate and energy security are one and the same as the world responds to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the soaring cost of gas.

“Putin’s brutal and illegal invasion has demonstrated to countries the dangers or relying on fossil fuels controlled by a hostile actor,” he said.

“And countries now understand the benefits of low cost, home-grown renewables, the price of which cannot be manipulated from afar. In short, climate and environmental security are now synonymous with energy and national security.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts