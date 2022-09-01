Planned North Sea wind farm could deliver multi-billion pound boost for Scottish economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Planned North Sea wind farm could deliver multi-billion pound boost for Scottish economy

A mammoth North Sea green energy project could deliver a £4.1 billion boost to Scotland, new research has found.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2022, 1:02 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesKent SSE Renewables wind

An economic impact study into SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank Wind Farm has spotlighted the huge potential benefits of the scheme.

As well as providing billions of pounds to boost the Scottish economy, the project would also cut millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

Orchestrated by independent renewable energy consultants BVG Associates (BVGA), the study found that, at peak construction in 2026, Berwick Bank could create around 4,650 direct, indirect and induced jobs north of the border.

Across the UK as a whole, the project could support around 9,300 positions, adding an estimated £8.3bn to the collective economy over the lifetime of the project.

Project director Alex Meredith said: “SSE Renewables is committed to delivering investment in jobs and skills in Scotland through Berwick Bank Wind Farm.

“It is clear that if we obtain consent to proceed with Berwick Bank, it will provide a significant boost to the offshore wind supply chain and encourage investors to get involved in the sector in Scotland at scale.  Consenting a project of this scale can provide the step change we need to see in Scotland to unlock investment.

“The analysis considers the project’s potential based on an enhanced UK supply scenario, where all plausible procurement decisions for local, Scottish and UK supply are included, which realistically illustrates the huge benefits to the economy if Berwick Bank is approved.

“It represents a significant opportunity to deliver high-quality green jobs that can be sustained throughout the life of the project.”

Earmarked for around 25 miles off the shores of East Lothian, Berwick Bank has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
The proposed location of the Berwick Bank Wind Farm

SSE Renewables is currently in the development stage, with a prospective completion date slated for 2030.

Once operational, the green energy firm estimates Berwick Bank would support around 500 jobs in Scotland over its operational lifespan.

The super-project could consist of up to a maximum of 307 turbines, while its location means it will be able to deliver large amounts of power to the national grid.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
Alex Meredith, SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank project director

Mr Meredith added: “Berwick Bank can generate not just enough clean, renewable energy to power over five million homes, which is the equivalent to supplying all of Scotland’s households twice over, it can also generate significant revenue and jobs for Scotland and the UK.

“Given the right investment incentives and supply chain opportunities throughout the project life-cycle Berwick Bank will play a key role in helping the country meet its net zero targets.

“It will also pave the way for the roll out of the proposed Scotwind projects that will further advance the country’s ability to generate abundant green energy.”

