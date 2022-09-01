Planned North Sea wind farm could deliver multi-billion pound boost for Scottish economy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

A mammoth North Sea green energy project could deliver a £4.1 billion boost to Scotland, new research has found.

An economic impact study into SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank Wind Farm has spotlighted the huge potential benefits of the scheme.

As well as providing billions of pounds to boost the Scottish economy, the project would also cut millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

Orchestrated by independent renewable energy consultants BVG Associates (BVGA), the study found that, at peak construction in 2026, Berwick Bank could create around 4,650 direct, indirect and induced jobs north of the border.

Across the UK as a whole, the project could support around 9,300 positions, adding an estimated £8.3bn to the collective economy over the lifetime of the project.

Project director Alex Meredith said: “SSE Renewables is committed to delivering investment in jobs and skills in Scotland through Berwick Bank Wind Farm.

“It is clear that if we obtain consent to proceed with Berwick Bank, it will provide a significant boost to the offshore wind supply chain and encourage investors to get involved in the sector in Scotland at scale. Consenting a project of this scale can provide the step change we need to see in Scotland to unlock investment.

“The analysis considers the project’s potential based on an enhanced UK supply scenario, where all plausible procurement decisions for local, Scottish and UK supply are included, which realistically illustrates the huge benefits to the economy if Berwick Bank is approved.

“It represents a significant opportunity to deliver high-quality green jobs that can be sustained throughout the life of the project.”

Earmarked for around 25 miles off the shores of East Lothian, Berwick Bank has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables is currently in the development stage, with a prospective completion date slated for 2030.

Once operational, the green energy firm estimates Berwick Bank would support around 500 jobs in Scotland over its operational lifespan.

The super-project could consist of up to a maximum of 307 turbines, while its location means it will be able to deliver large amounts of power to the national grid.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

Mr Meredith added: “Berwick Bank can generate not just enough clean, renewable energy to power over five million homes, which is the equivalent to supplying all of Scotland’s households twice over, it can also generate significant revenue and jobs for Scotland and the UK.

“Given the right investment incentives and supply chain opportunities throughout the project life-cycle Berwick Bank will play a key role in helping the country meet its net zero targets.

“It will also pave the way for the roll out of the proposed Scotwind projects that will further advance the country’s ability to generate abundant green energy.”