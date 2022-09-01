RBS backs Aberdeen duo developing offshore inspection robots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy Technology

RBS backs Aberdeen duo developing offshore inspection robots

Two Aberdeen entrepreneurs have secured £250,000 in funding from Royal Bank of Scotland to develop their robotics inspection systems for the energy sector, and create a string of new jobs.
By Andrew Dykes
01/09/2022, 1:30 pm
(L-R) Innovair co-founders Andrew Johnston and Stuart Lawson.

Aberdeen locals Stuart Lawson and Andrew Johnston co-founded Innovair in 2015 to tap into growing demand for smarter inspection and survey solutions.

The pair draw on a combined 40 years of expertise and have worked together every single day of their working lives, beginning their careers together in Aberdeen as inspection engineers.

Rebranded this year to focus solely on inspection, the firm uses technologies from airborne drones to advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) robotics systems, which can access remote areas and high-value assets safely and efficiently.

Funding from the Royal Bank has allowed further development of these systems, and during the past 12 months Innovair has secured several national contracts across both the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

This includes a recent 3-year contract for the inspection of wind turbine blades and main structures across some 170 turbines and 3 offshore substations.

Another award, worth over £250,000, will see the company deliver specialist inspection projects for a North Sea oil and gas operator throughout this year.

© Supplied by Innovair
Robotic inspection of an offshore wind farm.

Business growth and secure funding has prompted Innovair to recruit another three members of staff over the next six months to support delivery of new contracts.

Mr Lawson said the current pace of change in the energy sector was “remarkable” and had the opportunity to create “many exciting opportunities for growth.”

“Having the support of Royal Bank of Scotland to help us develop new solutions to meet demands has been vital to our continued success,” he added.

“We’re excited to utilise our range of solutions to help our customers to understand their environments, maintain asset integrity, reduce risk and improve productivity across the sector.”

Prospects for the sector look bright, with a recent report suggesting the global robotics market in the energy industry could be worth more than £8 billion by 2050.

RBS relationship manager Keith Linklater said: “We’re proud to continue supporting industry-leading ideas through our relationship with Innovair Ltd.

“The solutions that Stuart and Andrew have brought to the energy market takes advantage of their many years of experience and will play a key role in supporting the industry both now and into the future”.

“Backing local business is central to our purpose at Royal Bank of Scotland, we’ll continue to work closely with Innovair to provide the support they need as they continue to thrive.”

