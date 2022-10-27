Peterhead floating wind Salamander dishes out design deal to US specialist Ocercy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Peterhead floating wind Salamander dishes out design deal to US specialist Ocercy

US-headquartered Ocergy has been awarded a pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) deal for the foundations for the Salamander floating wind farm off Aberdeenshire.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/10/2022, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ocergyocergy salamander
Ocergy's OCG foundation technology will be used at Salamander

US-headquartered Ocergy has been awarded a pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) deal for the foundations for the Salamander floating wind farm off Aberdeenshire.

Salamander is a smaller-scale 100 megawatt project, planned for 20 miles off Peterhead, which is aimed at helping reduce the cost in floating wind farms to make them competitive.

Ocergy, a specialist with offices in the US and France, has been awarded pre-FEED for its OCG-Wind semisubmersible platform foundation technology, of which Salamander is expected to have six or seven.

Scottish focus

OCG’s hull is made up of three outside circular columns connected mechanically with trusses to a central column that supports the wind turbine.

The  Salmander joint venture – Orsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea 7 – said they have “selected a foundation that can be built in Scotland and that is our base case for delivery”.

They added, however, that the supply chain “needs to react to the opportunity” with support from all agencies involved.

Last year the JV signed a memorandum of understanding with Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Group to collaborate on the design, development and execution of the wind farm.

Dominique Roddier, Ocergy’s CEO said: “The Salamander project is of paramount importance for our consortium and the floating offshore wind industry. This project will demonstrate that the premise of delivering one unit per week, week after week is achievable. This is the last major industry hurdle before the deployment of large, commercial-scale, floating wind projects.”

Development

Salamander is being progressed through Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas) leasing round, with the aim of giving the Scottish supply chain an early opportunity to work on floating wind ahead of larger ScotWind projects at gigawatt-scale coming through.

Awards for INTOG are expected in Q1 of next year, with Salamander hoping for progression via the smaller-scale “innovation” pot of awards.

Project director Huw Bell said: “From inception, the foundation manufacturing and assembly was a crucial element for us in delivering higher local content. We’re focusing on the capabilities of the Scottish supply chain, which is helping us in deciding which technologies to advance. Ocergy’s OCG-Wind technology meets our requirements.

“We aim to provide access to double the number of Scottish port facilities over some traditional floating concepts due to lower draft requirements. We also expect a scalable fabrication and assembly process, suitable for commercial scale deployment as well as decreasing fabricated steel mass by around a third, which will reduce the cost of energy whilst also providing potential for local fabrication.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts