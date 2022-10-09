Key milestone for Salamander floating wind farm off Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Key milestone for Salamander floating wind farm off Peterhead

A key milestone has been reached in development of the Salamander floating wind farm off Peterhead.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/10/2022, 12:01 am
© Salamander JVsalamander wind
A map showing the area for the Salamander floating wind farm

Geophysical and environmental survey work has been completed for the 100 megawatt (MW) project, which will support vital engineering studies.

Salamander, majority owned by Danish wind developer Orsted, is intended to be progressed through Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round which opened earlier this year.

The round is specifically aimed at projects to electrify oil and gas infrastructure.

Project developer Huw Bell said: “This is a key landmark for the project as the survey results will be used to support engineering studies including mooring design and cable burial assessments. Benthic survey data will be analysed onshore with results supporting the Environmental Impact Assessment and the overall consenting process.

“The working relationship and quality of work with Ocean Infinity has been excellent throughout. In what’s turned out to be quite a dynamic scope, the operations have been completed safely with no harm to personnel or the environment. This really has been a textbook performance by all involved.”

Salamander is planned for 21 miles off the Peterhead coast, with survey work carried out in the area between August 7 and September 21 using the Ocean Infinity Northern Franklin vessel.

The scope covered reconnaissance of the offshore array area and export cable route corridor using both geophysical and benthic habitat survey techniques. The objective was to establish a baseline ground model which will be developed as the project matures.

Orsted is partnered with Subsea 7 and Simply Blue Group on the project, which the joint venture says will help ensure delivery of the UK Government’s 5GW target for floating wind by 2030.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen-headquartered Wood was awarded the design services contract for the scheme.

