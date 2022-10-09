Key milestone for Salamander floating wind farm off Peterhead

An error occurred. Please try again.

A key milestone has been reached in development of the Salamander floating wind farm off Peterhead.

Geophysical and environmental survey work has been completed for the 100 megawatt (MW) project, which will support vital engineering studies.

Salamander, majority owned by Danish wind developer Orsted, is intended to be progressed through Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round which opened earlier this year.

The round is specifically aimed at projects to electrify oil and gas infrastructure.

Project developer Huw Bell said: “This is a key landmark for the project as the survey results will be used to support engineering studies including mooring design and cable burial assessments. Benthic survey data will be analysed onshore with results supporting the Environmental Impact Assessment and the overall consenting process.

“The working relationship and quality of work with Ocean Infinity has been excellent throughout. In what’s turned out to be quite a dynamic scope, the operations have been completed safely with no harm to personnel or the environment. This really has been a textbook performance by all involved.”

Salamander is planned for 21 miles off the Peterhead coast, with survey work carried out in the area between August 7 and September 21 using the Ocean Infinity Northern Franklin vessel.

The scope covered reconnaissance of the offshore array area and export cable route corridor using both geophysical and benthic habitat survey techniques. The objective was to establish a baseline ground model which will be developed as the project matures.

Orsted is partnered with Subsea 7 and Simply Blue Group on the project, which the joint venture says will help ensure delivery of the UK Government’s 5GW target for floating wind by 2030.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen-headquartered Wood was awarded the design services contract for the scheme.