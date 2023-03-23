Port of Aberdeen hits 100 vessel milestone for offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Port of Aberdeen hits 100 vessel milestone for offshore wind

By Reporter
23/03/2023, 2:10 pm Updated: 23/03/2023, 2:12 pm
© Supplied by Fred. Olsen Windcarrport of aberdeen
The Blue Tern, pictured here at Moray East, is arriving in Aberdeen today.

More than 100 vessels working in offshore wind have now passed into the Port of Aberdeen so far this year.

The port, which is undergoing a £400m south harbour expansion project, marked the milestone with the arrival of the Blue Tern jackup installation vessel.

Sitting at 151 metres long, with an 800-tonne crane, the vessel is the latest arrival, currently making its way into the Port.

Chief commercial officer Roddy James, said: “Offshore wind is our most significant opportunity for growth over the next decade.

“The sector currently accounts for 10% of our overall vessel traffic and with ScotWind, INTOG and other developments on the horizon, we expect that figure to increase significantly in the coming years.”

Port of Aberdeen’s north harbour is already used as an operations and maintenance base for the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm and Kincardine Offshore Floating Wind Farm.

Vessels have also regularly visited the port ahead of working on projects including Seagreen, Moray East and Moray West.

The new south harbour offers laydown space, heavy lift zones and berths for vessels up to 300 metres long as work grows for projects including ScotWind and INTOG.

Mr James added: “Our £400 million investment in Aberdeen South Harbour positions the expanded port, and wider north east supply chain, to play a pivotal role in Scotland’s next generation of offshore wind.

“We’re engaging across industry and government to understand what’s required from ports to support these projects and discuss how the expanded Port of Aberdeen can unlock value across the offshore wind lifecycle.”

The milestone comes as the Port of Aberdeen welcomed its largest ever vessel last month – a 200 metre jackup rig, which has formed a new landmark on the city’s skyline.

The Noble Innovator is expected to begin a £40m contract with BP in the central North Sea in May.

