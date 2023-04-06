Landmark UK wind reports calls out wait for oil skills passport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Landmark UK wind reports calls out wait for oil skills passport

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/04/2023, 7:29 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by RMIoffshore wind skills passport

A major report delivered to the UK Government on offshore wind has called out a lack of alignment between bodies in delivering a skills passport for oil and gas workers.

Tim Pick, the government’s “Offshore Wind Champion” has delivered his independent report, including stark warnings that the UK will miss its 50GW target by 2030 if it doesn’t improve grid connections, instead only hitting 40GW.

Among his findings is a warning on transfer of skills, noting that OPITO estimates 50,000 oil and gas jobs could be lost by 2030, while offshore wind jobs ramp up.

A skills passport, to avoid training duplication and costs and ease the transition, is seen as vital to ensure workers can make the shift.

But despite commitments on this four years ago, a lack of progress has been made.

He said: “Both the 2019 Sector Deal and the 2021 North Sea Transition Deal included commitments to ensure skills passporting arrangements were developed between the two industries, but despite £5m of funding from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund and extensive discussions, alignment between the relevant certification bodies (OPITO for offshore Oil & Gas and GWO for Offshore Wind) has not yet been reached.”

OPITO has previously said the passport will be fully operational in Q4 of this year.

Mr Pick noted the world-leading oil and gas supply chain in the UK, turning over £27.7bn in 2019,  and it is “self-evident” the UK should capitalise on this.

“In particular,” he said, “in the context of FLOW (floating offshore wind) where sub-sea skills and expertise, for which Aberdeen is considered the global leader for Oil & Gas, will be critical.”

The RMT Union said: “We welcome the recognition of the delay in skills passporting for our offshore members, the move away from voluntary local content targets and the linking of seabed leasing rights to supply chain development, which could be funded out of Crown Estates’ profits.”

Among his other findings was a note that private UK ports have failed to match the pace of development of publicly-held European rivals with longer-term views of the sector.

He also noted lack of port infrastructure to service floating offshore wind, pointing to the Kincardine project off Aberdeen which, with “the absence of necessary infrastructure meant UK ports played only a limited role in its deployment”.

Instead much of the work went to areas including Spain and Rotterdam.

