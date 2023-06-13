Arrival of nacelles moves Neart na Gaoithe wind farm closer to finish line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Arrival of nacelles moves Neart na Gaoithe wind farm closer to finish line

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/06/2023, 10:16 am Updated: 13/06/2023, 4:32 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by EDF RenewablesNnG wind farm nacelles
The nacelles will sit atop the towers, and house the wheels and cogs needed for producing green energy.

Another milestone has been reached at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm with the arrival of the first nacelles.

It means work to pre-assemble the turbine towers for the Scottish development can now begin onshore at the Port of Dundee marshalling yard.

The Siemens Gamesa units being put together at the facility will stand at 87.5 metres above the ground, ahead of shipping out to the North Sea.

The nacelles will sit atop the towers, and contain the wind turbine generators needed for producing green energy.

Receipt has been taken of the first eight nacelles for NnG, moving the project a step closer to completion.

With its 54 turbines, the wind farm will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes, and has a capacity of around 450 megawatts (MW).

It is owned by France’s EDF Renewables UK and Ireland’s ESB, and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year upon becoming fully operational in 2024.

The first load out of turbine towers, nacelles and blades for transportation to the site of the wind farm, some 10 miles off Fife, is scheduled for July.

Installation of NnG’s first fully assembled wind turbine out at sea will then follow that same month.

© Supplied by EDF Renewables
Neart na Gaoithe means ‘strength of the wind’.

NnG project director, Matt Haag, said: “The construction of the first turbine towers last week was a wonderful sight and the arrival of the first nacelles demonstrates the sheer scale of this project. We look forward to the construction of the first turbine on-site next month after which, once commissioned, NnG can start supplying clean, green electricity to the grid.”

The NnG turbine towers – each comprising three sections and weighing in at 370 tonnes – have been a landmark for Dundee locals for months now.

They have been stored on their sides within the Port, alongside the 81-metre-long turbine blades, which each weigh 27 tonnes.

Each of the nacelles is 9.2 metres tall – equivalent to a three storey building – and weighs over 350 tonnes.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts