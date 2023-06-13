Arrival of nacelles moves Neart na Gaoithe wind farm closer to finish line

An error occurred. Please try again.

Another milestone has been reached at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm with the arrival of the first nacelles.

It means work to pre-assemble the turbine towers for the Scottish development can now begin onshore at the Port of Dundee marshalling yard.

The Siemens Gamesa units being put together at the facility will stand at 87.5 metres above the ground, ahead of shipping out to the North Sea.

The nacelles will sit atop the towers, and contain the wind turbine generators needed for producing green energy.

Receipt has been taken of the first eight nacelles for NnG, moving the project a step closer to completion.

With its 54 turbines, the wind farm will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes, and has a capacity of around 450 megawatts (MW).

It is owned by France’s EDF Renewables UK and Ireland’s ESB, and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year upon becoming fully operational in 2024.

The first load out of turbine towers, nacelles and blades for transportation to the site of the wind farm, some 10 miles off Fife, is scheduled for July.

Installation of NnG’s first fully assembled wind turbine out at sea will then follow that same month.

© Supplied by EDF Renewables

NnG project director, Matt Haag, said: “The construction of the first turbine towers last week was a wonderful sight and the arrival of the first nacelles demonstrates the sheer scale of this project. We look forward to the construction of the first turbine on-site next month after which, once commissioned, NnG can start supplying clean, green electricity to the grid.”

The NnG turbine towers – each comprising three sections and weighing in at 370 tonnes – have been a landmark for Dundee locals for months now.

They have been stored on their sides within the Port, alongside the 81-metre-long turbine blades, which each weigh 27 tonnes.

Each of the nacelles is 9.2 metres tall – equivalent to a three storey building – and weighs over 350 tonnes.