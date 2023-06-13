Lamprell welcomes back COO Neil Millar following 6 years away from the firm

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lamprell has announced that Neil Millar will be returning to the business as its newly appointed chief operating officer, following six years away from the firm.

Mr Millar worked with the UAE-based fabrication firm for 17 years before stepping away from the company in January 2017.

Following his departure, he worked as area manager for Dubai business acquisition at SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad and later Mr Millar took on the role of chief operating officer for Drydocks World in Dubai.

During his previous stint at Lamprell, Mr Millar held various management positions before taking on the role of COO designate for the proposed yard in KSA, a job he held for six months before leaving the firm.

The newly appointed COO graduated from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University in 1989 with a BA (HONS) in Electromechanical Engineering and has over 30 years of experience in the energy sector.

‘Extremely glad to be back’

Lamprell says that upon his return, Mr Millar will be responsible for “reviewing the organisation’s operating structure, streamlining our organisational and yard processes and creating cost optimisation efficiencies in the business.”

The new appointment wrote on social media: “I am extremely glad to be back at Lamprell after a six-year absence, working alongside both old colleagues as well as new.

“I especially look forward to work with Ian Prescott, our new CEO, with all the knowledge and experience he will bring to the organisation.”

Lamprell appointed former McDermott executive Ian Prescott as its new chief executive last month.

Mr Prescott spent three years as senior VP with the contractor in Malaysia. He’s also held senior roles with SNC-Lavalin and Global Process Systems.

The firm has also been making waves in the UK offshore wind sector, having won a handful of contracts in the space recently.

In September, Lamprell landed a deal worth up to £200m for jackets and kit for the Moray West wind farm off Scotland.

The firm also previously won work on Seagreen, Scotland’s largest wind farm, and Moray East, for some emphasising a lack of UK manufacturing content in these projects.