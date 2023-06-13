Lamprell welcomes back COO Neil Millar following 6 years away from the firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Lamprell welcomes back COO Neil Millar following 6 years away from the firm

By Ryan Duff
13/06/2023, 10:43 am
© Supplied by LamprellLemprell appoints Neil Millar as new COO
Lemprell appoints Neil Millar as new COO

Lamprell has announced that Neil Millar will be returning to the business as its newly appointed chief operating officer, following six years away from the firm.

Mr Millar worked with the UAE-based fabrication firm for 17 years before stepping away from the company in January 2017.

Following his departure, he worked as area manager for Dubai business acquisition at SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad and later Mr Millar took on the role of chief operating officer for Drydocks World in Dubai.

© Supplied by Lamprell
Neil Millar, COO of Lamprell.

During his previous stint at Lamprell, Mr Millar held various management positions before taking on the role of  COO designate for the proposed yard in KSA, a job he held for six months before leaving the firm.

The newly appointed COO graduated from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University in 1989 with a BA (HONS) in Electromechanical Engineering and has over 30 years of experience in the energy sector.

‘Extremely glad to be back’

Lamprell says that upon his return, Mr Millar will be responsible for “reviewing the organisation’s operating structure, streamlining our organisational and yard processes and creating cost optimisation efficiencies in the business.”

The new appointment wrote on social media: “I am extremely glad to be back at Lamprell after a six-year absence, working alongside both old colleagues as well as new.

“I especially look forward to work with Ian Prescott, our new CEO, with all the knowledge and experience he will bring to the organisation.”

lamprell ceo © Supplied by Lamprell
Lamprell CEO Ian Prescott.

Lamprell appointed former McDermott executive Ian Prescott as its new chief executive last month.

Mr Prescott spent three years as senior VP with the contractor in Malaysia. He’s also held senior roles with SNC-Lavalin and Global Process Systems.

The firm has also been making waves in the UK offshore wind sector, having won a handful of contracts in the space recently.

In September, Lamprell landed a deal worth up to £200m for jackets and kit for the Moray West wind farm off Scotland.

The firm also previously won work on Seagreen, Scotland’s largest wind farm, and Moray East, for some emphasising a lack of UK manufacturing content in these projects.

