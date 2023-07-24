Simec Atlantis receives £4m in ‘boost’ to MeyGen tidal array

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Simec Atlantis receives £4m in ‘boost’ to MeyGen tidal array

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/07/2023, 12:10 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Simec Atlantis' MeyGen tidal power project in the Pentland Firth
Simec Atlantis' MeyGen tidal power project in the Pentland Firth

A major Scottish tidal energy project is expected to make long-awaited progress after its developer secured additional funds.

Simec Atlantis Energy, operator of the MeyGen scheme, announced on Monday morning that it had received a £4 million “development premium” from Uskmouth Energy Storage (UES).

The premium – paid in order to secure the lease for a project site – was part of the arrangement that paves the way for UES to deliver a 230 megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Welsh site.

Receipt of the cash “marks another major milestone in the delivery of one of the largest BESS projects in the UK”, as well as the “unlocking of value” for Simec Atlantis (LON: SAE) and its shareholders, the firm said.

Analysts believe it will also give fresh impetus to the MeyGen tidal array, located in the Pentland Firth off the north coast of Scotland.

Simec Atlantis Gupta
Simec is known for the MeyGen tidal power project in the Pentland Firth

The first phase of the project comprises four 1.5 MW turbines, with plans to build in additional capacity in subsequent stages.

Simec aims to take financial close on the second part of MeyGen next year, after the project secured price support for 28 MW of capacity as part of the most recent Contract for Difference round.

Operations at phase 2 are set to begin in 2027.

Progress at MeyGen has been slow though, with Simec Atlantis having to contend with numerous other challenges, including financial woes and a struggle for control of the firm.

Max Campbell, a research analyst at financial services firm Longspur Capital, says this latest injection of cash will give the troubled firm a much needed “boost”.

He said: “SIMEC Atlantis (SAE) has announced that it has received the £4.0m development premium, marking financial close at its Uskmouth battery energy storage system (BESS), one of the largest BESS projects in the UK (230MW/460MWh). Following financial close, SAE is now expected to receive c. £950k annually over the 30 years covered by the agreement. This will provide a needed cash boost for SAE and allow for continued work at its MeyGen Tidal Project.”

In its update on Monday Simec Atlantis revealed it is also “making good progress with finalising its audit” and is on track to publish its 2022 annual report later this month.

The firm revealed last month that it would  not meet an end of June publication deadline and requested a suspension of share trading until it can do so.

