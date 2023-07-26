Eastern Green Link 2: Hitachi wins work on major Scotland-England grid link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Eastern Green Link 2: Hitachi wins work on major Scotland-England grid link

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/07/2023, 2:19 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Hitachi EnergyEGL2 hitachi
EGL2 is the largest transmission project underway in the UK.

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has won work on Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2); a major project to boost grid connection between Scotland and England.

The scheme, which increases capacity between the two via a huge subsea cable in the North Sea, is hoped to help “unlock” renewables in Scotland by linking their power to demand hubs south of the border.

Hitachi Energy has been selected by SSEN Transmission and National Grid as preferred tech provider for two converter stations for the project at Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Drax in North Yorkshire.

The Japanese firm said this work will enable investment in new production capacity and allow large-scale recruitment drives.

Eastern Green Link 2

wind yields

Hitachi said Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) is the largest electricity transmission project in the UK.

The high-voltage direct current (HVDC) project will supply two gigawatts of electricity – enough to power around two million homes.

It comprises two 525-kilovolt converter stations, connected by 273 miles of subsea cables and 43 miles of underground cables.

Construction work is expected in 2024, with the new connection due to be operational in 2029.

SSEN and National Grid said the link will “unlock the rich renewable energy capacity of Scotland”.

Why do we need it?

A lack of grid capacity is frequently cited as a major barrier to renewable development in Scotland – coming as huge gigawatt-scale wind projects are planned via leasing rounds like ScotWind.

While this is a major development, analysis suggests it won’t be close to enough; GE Vernova said this month that around 22GW of new transmission capacity is needed to prevent up to 50% of wind energy being wasted.

Earlier this year, the All-Energy Conference in Glasgow heard that National Grid needs to deliver five times as much by 2035 as it has in the last 40 years.

The UK is aiming to achieve net zero by 2050, while Scotland’s legally-binding target is five years earlier.

Hitachi Energy

Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business, said: “The UK’s Net Zero Strategy has ambitious targets which will require vast amounts of new renewable generation. Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system.

“Our pioneering HVDC technology will ensure that this electricity will reliably and efficiently get where it’s needed most.”

Hitachi is collaborating with BAM, an infrastructure construction company, on the project.

SSEN Transmission project director Ricky Saez said: “The converter stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported subsea suitable for transportation around the onshore transmission network – getting Hitachi Energy and BAM in place to deliver that technology is great for the project.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts