‘Clear expectation’ Rosebank will progress soon despite delays, says Equinor CFO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

‘Clear expectation’ Rosebank will progress soon despite delays, says Equinor CFO

By Hamish Penman
26/07/2023, 2:35 pm Updated: 26/07/2023, 2:41 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Altera InfrastructurA senior figure at Equinor says the energy giant is expecting clarification on how Rosebank will progress in the not too distant future.
Equinor intends to use the Knarr FPSO to develop the Rosebank field.

A senior figure at Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) says the Norwegian energy giant is expecting clarification on Rosebank in the not too distant future.

Torgrim Reitan, the company’s chief financial officer, reiterated that the West of Shetland project “will move forward” once approved by government.

The field development plan for the huge oilfield is currently sat on the desk of the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).

And with Westminster currently on summer recess, it is unlikely that Rosebank will be rubber stamped imminently.

That is despite numerous reports that sign off was at hand, and Equinor’s North Sea boss saying he wanted to take a final investment decision on the project before the Offshore Europe conference, due to be held in Aberdeen at the start of September.

Torgrim Reitan was appointed Equinor’s chief financial officer and executive vice president in 2022. Picture from OGUK conference in 2019.

Addressing analysts on Wednesday following the release of the group’s quarterly results, Mr Reitan said: “Rosebank is a very good project for the UK – it is important for energy security in times like this. It will be a low-carbon footprint development, compared to the average in the UK, and it will contribute quite massively, with some £30 billion in taxes and investments over the life of the field, as well as 1,600 jobs at peak.

“Rosebank is being matured according to plan. We are awaiting final conclusion on a couple of topics, and final approval from the regulators. But we have a clear expectation that this will move forward and there will be some clarifications not too far into the future.”

It was recently reported by one newspaper that concerns over the emissions intensity of Rosebank was delaying approval, something Equinor dismissed.

Reusing FPSO improving project economics

Approval from OPRED is one of the final hurdles that needs cleared before Equinor, and project partner Ithaca Energy, can take FID on the oilfield.

Forecasted to produce 300 million barrels of oil, Rosebank will be produced using the Knarr FPSO, with first oil slated for 2027.

Altera Knarr FPSO © Supplied by Altera Infrastructur
On the deck of the Knarr FPSO.. -. Supplied by Altera Infrastructure Date; Unknown

In using an existing vessel Mr Reitan says the development is somewhat protected from the cost pressures impacting energy projects of all shapes and sizes.

He said: “Rosebank is an FPSO development where we actually use an existing vessel, so it has more limited exposure to cost increases than a greenfield development of an FPSO. It is a well risk managed project and it is going ahead – there are just a few clarifications needed.”

Climate lobby lampooning Rosebank

Unsurprisingly Equinor’s decision to forge ahead with Rosebank – the UK’s largest undeveloped oilfield – has made the company a key target for the climate lobby.

Numerous groups have repeatedly demanded Westminster to block the project, though many minister have publicly voiced their support for the development.

In addition to the environmental impact of the field, a key issue for campaigners is the tax relief that Equinor will be able to claim.

Included in the energy profits levy is an investment allowance, meaning North Sea companies can reduce their tax bills by spending on new projects.

According to climate groups, Equinor will pocket £3.75bn as a result of its spend on Rosebank, and activists delivered a novelty cheque bearing that figure to the company’s Aberdeen office today, to coincide with its half year results.

© Supplied by FOES
Protestors outside Equinor’s Aberdeen base earlier this year.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s oil and gas campaigner Freya Aitchison said: “Fossil fuel giants are simply making too much money from upholding the climate-destroying status quo. Adding insult to injury is the massive tax break Equinor will receive should they go ahead with Rosebank, showing how the UK Government would rather hand out public money than say no to big polluters.

“Grant Shapps and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero are blatantly ignoring the devastating impacts of climate breakdown, exemplified most recently in the terrifying wildfires in Greece. By cheerfully inviting oil companies to drill for yet more polluting fossil fuels, they are effectively denying the reality of the climate crisis. The world is burning and the UK Government is helping the arsonists pay for the fuel.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts