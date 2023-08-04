Winser Report: UK can build new power lines in half the time, top adviser says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Winser Report: UK can build new power lines in half the time, top adviser says

Electricity transmission line construction can be cut to 7 years from 14 years, says Nick Winser in his report delivered Friday.
By Bloomberg
04/08/2023, 7:58 am
© Bloombergwinser report
Hooking up new sources of green power, switching to heat pumps and using more electric cars will keep adding pressure on the grid to meet demand for electricity.

The UK can build transition lines in half the time it now takes as it pushes to speed up the decarbonisation of its power supply, the government’s top energy adviser Nick Winser says in a report delivered Friday.

Electricity transmission line construction can be cut to 7 years from 14 years, says the report from Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser, which highlights the inordinate length of time it takes to build critical infrastructure needed to address mounting pressure on the grid.

Hooking up new sources of green power, switching to heat pumps and using more electric cars will keep adding pressure on the grid to meet demand for electricity. However, electricity transmission lines, which are crucial in connecting new sites of renewable energy to the grid, have been taking double the time to build it takes to construct a large wind farm.

“The implications of being able to build wind generation faster than the associated connections to customers will be serious: very high congestion costs for customers, and clean, cheap domestic energy generation standing idle, potentially for years,” Winser said.

The Winser report outlines 18 recommendations, including putting some planning duties under the system operator, allowing more profit for transmission operators if they deliver on time and within cost and streamlining the approval process.

The report also recommends expanding the supply chain, improving the skills of workers and educating local communities about why a more reliable grid is needed.

“There is no time to waste. Implementing the proposals and progressing the energy transition at pace is the surest route to more affordable bills, greater energy resilience and a more energy-independent UK,” said Carl Trowell, president of UK Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid Plc.

About 220 projects are due to connect to the transmission system by 2026, representing about 40 gigawatts of capacity, according to the system operator. However, only half have planning permission and some have moved connection dates back by as many as 14 years. This gratuitous wait time compounds the already glacial pace of planning application processes for renewable energy sources.

European leaders promised to scale up the continent’s renewable-power capacity while reducing imports of Russian gas, but words move faster than permits. Builders say fast-tracking the energy transition means unraveling red tape and reconciling lofty, national climate ambitions with the limited capacity of most local authorities to implement them.

