‘The outcome the sector needed?’: CfD wind auction flop could spark action, says Wood Mac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

‘The outcome the sector needed?’: CfD wind auction flop could spark action, says Wood Mac

Why did the auction flop? And what needs to change?
By Allister Thomas
08/09/2023, 2:47 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Scottish Poweroffshore wind auction

A lack offshore wind farm bids for the latest CfD auction “could be the jolt” needed for the government to reform the system, notes Wood Mackenzie.

An irritated but unsurprised industry has been reacting to the news today of the government auction flop which failed to attract offshore wind bids.

It is seen as a major dent to the UK’s 50GW by 2030 plans for offshore wind.

Inflationary pressures and a strike price which was too low for market conditions are the primary drivers.

Head of Offshore Wind Research, Soren Lassen, said: “While many expected this outcome, seeing no bids from offshore wind projects in the tender has sent shockwaves through the sector and raised questions about the future of renewable energy in the UK.

“While it may not be the result the government had hoped for, could this be the jolt the industry needs to steer it in a more sustainable direction?”

What caused this?

Wood Mac notes several factors that drove bidders away this year:

– A limited pool of eligible bidders: The pool of eligible bidders was restricted, consisting exclusively of experienced players in the offshore wind sector.

– Revenue challenges: The Contract for Difference (CfD) mechanism, while providing revenue stability, also limited revenue potential compared to previous projects, such as those in AR4.

– Market conditions: Projects scheduled for construction between 2026 and 2028 would require developers to secure new supply contracts at potentially elevated prices due to tightening supply and demand balances.

-Anticipation of improved conditions: Developers are anticipating more favourable conditions in the upcoming AR6, following government announcements about changes to the tender structure.

“This situation represents a significant setback, but it is not an isolated incident. Challenges in the offshore wind sector have been mounting for years, with suppliers feeling the pressure since 2016, and developers now experiencing the repercussions.

“Most notably, Orsted recently reported impairments of up to $2.3 billion for its US pipeline. Moreover, after seven years of declining subsidies, governments themselves are beginning to grapple with the consequences, including offtake cancellations in the US and the UK, and now an undersubscribed tender.”

What needs to change?

Wood Mac says three moves should be considered for future Allocation Rounds:

-Increase ceiling prices: Raising the bidding ceiling would make projects more financially attractive to developers, encouraging participation and investment. In turn, it would also allow for greater margins across the supply chain.

-Streamline permitting: Accelerating the permitting process for the remaining fleet of projects would expedite their development and deployment.

-Introduce non-price criteria: Rewarding developers for bringing their projects online ahead of schedule could incentivize timely completion and reduce supply constraints in the critical 2028-2030 period where other governments also hold ambitious plans for offshore wind deployment.

“By taking these proactive measures, the UK government can not only bring the nation closer to its 2030 renewable energy targets but also support job creation and enhance energy security,” says Lassen.

“Moreover, these actions could have a positive ripple effect, freeing up supply capacity in the 2028-2030 period to allow for more deployment of offshore wind by 2030.”

READ MORE: What are CfDs – and why haven’t offshore wind developers won any?

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts