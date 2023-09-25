New dedicated wind turbine repair facility announced for Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

New dedicated wind turbine repair facility announced for Newcastle

By Mathew Perry
25/09/2023, 5:02 pm
© Supplied by Houghton InternationA wind turbine under repair.
Houghton International has announced plans to build a dedicated wind turbine repair and life-extension facility in Newcastle.

Based at the company’s Ronnie Mitten Works facility, the 20,000 square ft specialist facility will help reduce the length of outages experienced when wind turbines fail.

Houghton said it believes it is the only company worldwide to life-extend direct drive wind turbines other than original manufacturers.

In a statement the company said it expected a large upturn in demand driven by the world’s need to generate clean energy.

Houghton International CEO Michael Mitten said repairing and life-extending direct drive turbines can take six months, compared to replacement wait times up to two years.

“The new investment in creating a dedicated repair facility within the company’s existing Ronnie Mitten Works will reduce those lead times by roughly 20 per cent, meaning asset owners can return their generators into service far quicker, generating clean energy and profits much faster,” Mr Mitten said.

The company said repairing, rather than replacing, is “essentially a carbon neutral process” because the original equipment is reused.

Additionally, material not reused is fully recycled with only a small percentage of waste material.

Houghton said the process consumes “far less energy” compared to manufacturing a new unit.

Mr Mitten said the company has recruited 10 new apprentices and trainees to support the expected increase in demand.

“By breathing new life into wind turbine generators alongside other components, we are redirecting asset owners toward investing in repairs and life-extension over replacements, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective path forward for the industry,” Mr Mitten said.

“With this investment we are creating both the physical and human infrastructure to ensure we can cost effectively meet industry needs while supporting the necessary energy transition.

“The manufacturers of new turbines should be focussed on building new units faster and cheaper, while the repair industry needs to mobilise itself globally to ensure the thousands of existing wind turbines out there keep running for as long as possible”.

Houghton said it expects the investment in their dedicated wind turbine repair facility to be complete by the end of 2023.

