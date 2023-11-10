Stornoway deep water port taking shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Stornoway deep water port taking shape

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/11/2023, 8:02 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by McLaughlin and Harvestornoway deep water port
The port is aimed to be transformational for renewable energy fabrication in the Western Isles.

A new Stornoway deep water port, hailed as a “game-changer” for the region’s renewable energy ambitions,  is taking shape.

The development was announced in April with a view to support renewable energy fabrication, cruise liners and aquaculture in the Western Isles.

Contractor McLaughlin and Harvey has shared an image showing the project – valued at £49m – taking shape as it installs the main quayside.

The port will be suitable for the largest cruise liners, boosting tourism, but will also increase capabilities of the Arnish fabrication yard in Stornoway.

Stornoway deep water port © Supplied by McLaughlin & Harvey.
A computer graphic of the finished Stornoway port.

The Stornoway Deep Water Port is a “key element” of the £393m Islands Growth Deal signed in January, which includes £50m each from the UK and Scottish Governments.

Announcing the port contract in April, Joanna Peteranna, HIE area manager in the Outer Hebrides, said: “The cruise market is one important aspect. However, this investment will also put the port in a strong position to compete for future opportunities in other sectors, including renewable energy fabrication and aquaculture.

“When all these elements are taken together, we believe this has the potential to be a genuinely transformational project for the islands.”

Deputy first minister John Swinney said it would be “a game changer for the local economy and for Scotland’s aspirations to grow our renewables and cruise sectors”.

The terminal is due to be operational in 2024.

It includes a new main berth for vessels, up to 360m long, a freight ferry berth, a new unloading and storage platform, heavy lift slab, a haul route to the Arnish site, among other facilities.

