Stornoway deep water port taking shape

A new Stornoway deep water port, hailed as a “game-changer” for the region’s renewable energy ambitions, is taking shape.

The development was announced in April with a view to support renewable energy fabrication, cruise liners and aquaculture in the Western Isles.

Contractor McLaughlin and Harvey has shared an image showing the project – valued at £49m – taking shape as it installs the main quayside.

The port will be suitable for the largest cruise liners, boosting tourism, but will also increase capabilities of the Arnish fabrication yard in Stornoway.

The Stornoway Deep Water Port is a “key element” of the £393m Islands Growth Deal signed in January, which includes £50m each from the UK and Scottish Governments.

Announcing the port contract in April, Joanna Peteranna, HIE area manager in the Outer Hebrides, said: “The cruise market is one important aspect. However, this investment will also put the port in a strong position to compete for future opportunities in other sectors, including renewable energy fabrication and aquaculture.

“When all these elements are taken together, we believe this has the potential to be a genuinely transformational project for the islands.”

Deputy first minister John Swinney said it would be “a game changer for the local economy and for Scotland’s aspirations to grow our renewables and cruise sectors”.

The terminal is due to be operational in 2024.

It includes a new main berth for vessels, up to 360m long, a freight ferry berth, a new unloading and storage platform, heavy lift slab, a haul route to the Arnish site, among other facilities.