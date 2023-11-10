Chevron lines up drill plans in Orange Basin

Chevron could drill a well in Namibia’s Orange Basin as soon as the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company is applying for approval on an offshore exploration programme and has begun the public engagement. The approval would cover up to five exploration wells and five appraisal wells.

Chevron is working on Block 2813B via Harmattan Energy, also known as PEL 90. The area covers 5,433 square km, with water depths ranging from 2,300 to 3,300 metres.

The block is to the north of Block 2913B, where TotalEnergies has made discoveries including Venus. To the east of Chevron’s area is Block 2813A, where Galp will begin drilling an exploration well this month.

SLR Environmental Consulting Namibia is working on the public programme for Chevron. It will hold meetings on November 28 in Luderitz and November 30 in Walvis Bay.

Harmattan holds an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) for a 3D seismic survey, which the government issued in June this year.

SLR’s application said the operator planned to drill the well based on available seismic. Logistics will be based in Luderitz or Walvis Bay.

Chevron bought into the offshore stake in October 2022, for a reported $100 million.

According to farm-out documentation, the previous partners on the well were working on an Albian basin floor fan.

Mopane moves

Chevron merged its local subsidiary with Harmattan Energy. The government approved the merger in February this year.

Namcor has a 10% stake in the licence, while Trago Energy also has 10%. Chevron agreed to carry Trago for exploration and the drilling of the first well.

Trago is an affiliate of Sintana Energy. Local businessman Knowledge Katti is the chairman and CEO of Trago, and a director of Sintana.

The Hercules rig is in Namibia and is on its way to drill a well on Mopane for Galp and Sintana. According to Marine Traffic, the rig will be on location on November 14.