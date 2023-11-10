Chevron lines up drill plans in Orange Basin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Chevron lines up drill plans in Orange Basin

The block is to the north of Block 2913B, where TotalEnergies has made discoveries including Venus.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/11/2023, 10:48 am
© Bloombergchevron strike lng
The Chevron Corp. logo atop One The Esplanade office tower, which houses the company's office, in Perth, Australia.

Chevron could drill a well in Namibia’s Orange Basin as soon as the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company is applying for approval on an offshore exploration programme and has begun the public engagement. The approval would cover up to five exploration wells and five appraisal wells.

Chevron is working on Block 2813B via Harmattan Energy, also known as PEL 90. The area covers 5,433 square km, with water depths ranging from 2,300 to 3,300 metres.

Chevron could drill a well in Namibia's Orange Basin as soon as the fourth quarter of 2024.
Picture shows; Namibia’s Orange Basin. Supplied by Sintana Energy Date; Unknown

The block is to the north of Block 2913B, where TotalEnergies has made discoveries including Venus. To the east of Chevron’s area is Block 2813A, where Galp will begin drilling an exploration well this month.

SLR Environmental Consulting Namibia is working on the public programme for Chevron. It will hold meetings on November 28 in Luderitz and November 30 in Walvis Bay.

Harmattan holds an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) for a 3D seismic survey, which the government issued in June this year.

SLR’s application said the operator planned to drill the well based on available seismic. Logistics will be based in Luderitz or Walvis Bay.

Chevron bought into the offshore stake in October 2022, for a reported $100 million.

According to farm-out documentation, the previous partners on the well were working on an Albian basin floor fan.

Mopane moves

Chevron merged its local subsidiary with Harmattan Energy. The government approved the merger in February this year.

Namcor has a 10% stake in the licence, while Trago Energy also has 10%. Chevron agreed to carry Trago for exploration and the drilling of the first well.

Trago is an affiliate of Sintana Energy. Local businessman Knowledge Katti is the chairman and CEO of Trago, and a director of Sintana.

The Hercules rig is in Namibia and is on its way to drill a well on Mopane for Galp and Sintana. According to Marine Traffic, the rig will be on location on November 14.

