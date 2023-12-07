SSE Renewables plans approved for 125MW Cloiche Wind Farm in the Scottish Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSE Renewables plans approved for 125MW Cloiche Wind Farm in the Scottish Highlands

By Mathew Perry
07/12/2023, 1:24 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesAn SSE Renewables wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.
An SSE Renewables wind farm in the Scottish Highlands.

The Scottish Government has granted consent to SSE Renewables for its proposed 29 turbine Cloiche Wind Farm located in the Scottish Highlands.

The site for the 125MW onshore wind farm is located on the Glendoe and Garrogie Estates, next to the existing Stronelairg Wind Farm and Glendoe Hydroelectric Scheme, approximately 7 miles south east of Fort Augustus.

When complete, SSE Renewables said the Cloiche Wind Farm will generate enough renewable energy to typically power over 150,000 UK homes annually and offset over 190,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

SSE Renewables director of onshore development and construction Heather Donald said the company welcomed the decision by Scottish Ministers to grant Section 36 planning consent.

“Onshore wind projects like Cloiche are critical to delivering the net zero transition, and have an essential role to play in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply,” Ms Donald said.

SSE's Stronelairg wind development
SSE’s Stronelairg wind farm

The Scottish renewable energy developers plans for the Cloiche wind farm had been opposed by a number of groups including the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Mountaineering Scotland due to concerns about the impact of the project on the local environment.

In May this year, Highland Council’s south planning committee decided not to raise an objection to the project, despite some councillors expressing concern about the “derisory” amount of money flowing back to local communities.

Ms Donald said SSE Renewables had worked closely with the local community and listened carefully to ensure local needs and priorities were considered where possible.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their feedback throughout the development of Cloiche Wind Farm,” Ms Donald said.

Economic and environmental benefits

SSE Renewables said in addition to the renewable energy generated, the wind farm will bring a “significant environmental net gain” from efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from eroding peatland in the area.

The company said in parallel with development of the wind farm, it plans to undertake long-term restoration of extensive areas of degraded peatland.

“Over the life of the wind farm, this programme would be expected to help meet Scottish Government targets for peatland restoration,” SSE Renewables said.

Ms Donald also said local communities in the Highlands will receive an economic dividend “in the same way that other significant renewables projects in the Great Glen have brought hundreds of millions of pounds in socio-economic benefit to the region”.

“We look forward to Cloiche Wind Farm bringing the same level of long-term economic benefits to businesses and communities across the Great Glen and the wider Highland region, while delivering the homegrown green energy we need and supporting our transition to net zero,” Ms Donald said.

