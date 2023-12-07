SSE Renewables plans approved for 125MW Cloiche Wind Farm in the Scottish Highlands

The Scottish Government has granted consent to SSE Renewables for its proposed 29 turbine Cloiche Wind Farm located in the Scottish Highlands.

The site for the 125MW onshore wind farm is located on the Glendoe and Garrogie Estates, next to the existing Stronelairg Wind Farm and Glendoe Hydroelectric Scheme, approximately 7 miles south east of Fort Augustus.

When complete, SSE Renewables said the Cloiche Wind Farm will generate enough renewable energy to typically power over 150,000 UK homes annually and offset over 190,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

SSE Renewables director of onshore development and construction Heather Donald said the company welcomed the decision by Scottish Ministers to grant Section 36 planning consent.

“Onshore wind projects like Cloiche are critical to delivering the net zero transition, and have an essential role to play in decarbonising the UK’s energy supply,” Ms Donald said.

The Scottish renewable energy developers plans for the Cloiche wind farm had been opposed by a number of groups including the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Mountaineering Scotland due to concerns about the impact of the project on the local environment.

In May this year, Highland Council’s south planning committee decided not to raise an objection to the project, despite some councillors expressing concern about the “derisory” amount of money flowing back to local communities.

Ms Donald said SSE Renewables had worked closely with the local community and listened carefully to ensure local needs and priorities were considered where possible.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their feedback throughout the development of Cloiche Wind Farm,” Ms Donald said.

Economic and environmental benefits

SSE Renewables said in addition to the renewable energy generated, the wind farm will bring a “significant environmental net gain” from efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from eroding peatland in the area.

The company said in parallel with development of the wind farm, it plans to undertake long-term restoration of extensive areas of degraded peatland.

“Over the life of the wind farm, this programme would be expected to help meet Scottish Government targets for peatland restoration,” SSE Renewables said.

Ms Donald also said local communities in the Highlands will receive an economic dividend “in the same way that other significant renewables projects in the Great Glen have brought hundreds of millions of pounds in socio-economic benefit to the region”.

“We look forward to Cloiche Wind Farm bringing the same level of long-term economic benefits to businesses and communities across the Great Glen and the wider Highland region, while delivering the homegrown green energy we need and supporting our transition to net zero,” Ms Donald said.