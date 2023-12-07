Equinor banks over $1bn in UK while paying $6m in taxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Equinor banks over $1bn in UK while paying $6m in taxes

By Ryan Duff
07/12/2023, 1:56 pm
© Supplied by TeekayThe Knarr FPSO, which will be used for production on the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.
The Knarr FPSO, which will be used for production on the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.

Equinor has reported $1.87 billion in pre-tax income for its UK operations, while it paid out a total of $6 million in tax within the county.

Of the $6m paid in UK taxes, Equinor dished out $4m in taxes related to its “extractive activities” for the year.

Equinor said $1.3m was paid in respect of Rosebank throughout 2022, following the project’s approval in September this year.

It is worth noting that the controversial Rosebank project has not started producing yet while Equinor’s Mariner is, and the firm paid $500,000 in taxes relating to that project during 2022.

The Norwegian firm states, in relation to its UK payments for the year in its tax contribution report, its “effective tax rate” was reduced by uplift for losses being carried forward, and an uplift on its capital expenditures.

In the UK, the current headline tax rate for oil and gas operations is set to 75% following the implementation of the Energy profits levy (EPL), or windfall tax, which kicked in during May 2022 and is due to end in March 2028. That’s combined with other measures including the supplementary charge and ring-fenced corporation tax.

The windfall tax has a clause that was introduced earlier this year that will see it fall away if oil and gas prices fall to “historically normal levels”.

Globally the firm paid $44.64 billion in income tax globally with $43.03bn of which being paid in Norway.

Of the countries Equinor paid tax in, the UK placed third lowest in the amount given with the firm paying one million USD each in Tunisia and Turkey.

Equinor paid seven million in Russia, just 1 million more than the UK despite sanctions being put in place against the country following the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

On the other end of the spectrum, Equinor paid $43 billion in its native Norway, making up a majority of its total $44.6 billion paid internationally.

